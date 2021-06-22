Reebok Reveals Epic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Collection

If you were looking to make a fashion statement and represent your love for the Power Rangers at the same time, Reebok has just the thing for you. Today Reebok and Hasbro unveiled their new Power Rangers collection, and as you can see starting on the next slide, the new line is based on the '90s phenomenon Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The line features a shoe based on each of the core five Rangers, as well as one based on the Megazord, and each one brings their chosen Ranger to bold and colorful life. The Question Mid Megazord will be available exclusively at Reebok.com/power_rangers starting in June, while the other models will be available at Reebok.com and retailers starting on June 29th at 10 AM EST.

Each model incorporates the style of that Ranger and even a Power Coin, and if you collect all of the shoeboxes you can even create your own Megazord figure. You can check out all of the details on each Ranger below and you can check out all of the sweet new shoes starting on the next slide.

Zig Kinetica II Red Ranger ($140) – The Red Ranger’s impressive athleticism and powerful personality pairs perfectly with Reebok’s all-new Zig Kinetica II. The Zig Kinetica II Red Ranger also features a jagged toe box to represent the Tyrannosaurus Zord’s teeth with silver Zord accents along the midsole. Also available in Zig Dynamica for grade school and preschool.

Nano X1 Black Ranger ($150) – This version of Reebok’s most versatile training shoe yet, the Nano X1, was inspired by the Black Ranger’s sleek look, agility and speed. The Nano X1 Black Ranger allows you to perform a wide range of physical activities in style. The shoe even features a heel tab design that references the Black Ranger’s signature 90s fashion sense. Available in adult sizing.

Club C Legacy Blue Ranger ($120) – Rather than being at the forefront of every fight, the Blue Ranger’s power comes from within. This Club C Legacy pays homage to the Blue Power Ranger’s work through the translucent sole, which shows an important aspect of the shoe that is often

shrouded by the outsole. The sneaker also includes a white collar and heel blocking to resemble the design of the Triceratops Zord’s crown. Available in adult, grade school and preschool sizing.

Freestyle Hi Pink Ranger ($120) – Reebok’s Freestyle Hi, the first workout shoe made exclusively for women, is the perfect silhouette to represent the Pink Ranger, known for promoting individual empowerment and investing in others by teaching aerobics at her community center. The shoe also incorporates pink stripes down the front of the upper that make reference to the Pterodactyl Zord, as well as a green broken heart on the inside strap that alludes to the Pink Ranger’s relationship with the Green Ranger. Available in women’s, grade school and preschool sizing.

Club C Yellow Ranger ($100) – The Club C, a silhouette known for its’ adaptability from the skate park to the tennis court, matches the Yellow Power Ranger’s signature versatility. In addition to Zord markings, the Club C Yellow Ranger features a wing logo on the back of the tongue as a

tribute to Yellow Ranger actress Thuy Trang. Available in adult sizing.

Question Mid Megazord ($180) – The Question Mid Megazord features a range of markings to represent the Zord, from the black and yellow logo on the tongue that resembles Zord eyes to the V-printed eyelets that emulate Zord teeth. The shoe also includes a question mark on the right toe with an M for Megazord.

What do you think of the Power Rangers collection? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!