Power Rangers Zeo Megazord Figure Is Up For Pre-Order

✖

Hasbro has been releasing new additions to the Lightning Collection line quite frequently recently, but the latest addition to the Power Rangers line is actually the first in a series of Megazords, and Zeo fans will be quite happy. The Power Rangers Zeo Megazord from Hasbro stands at 12 inches high and features a host of swappable helmets, the Megazord Saber, and extensive articulation, and is up for pre-order from Zavvi for $49.99 (though the regular price seems to be $65.49). You can get a full look at Hasbro's Zeo Megazord figure and the retro style packaging below.

The Zeo Megazord does not transform or break apart into separate Zords, but it does come with 5 Battle Helmets to replicate the different modes used in the show, which include Cannon Mode, Rocket Mode, Pyramid Mode, Gravity Mode, and Warrior Mode.

You can get a look at all the different Battle Helmets and the figure's official description below.

(Photo: Zavvi)

"The 12-inch Power Rangers Zeo Megazord is inspired by the classic 90s television show, is highly poseable and comes with multiple helmets and sword accessory. Perfect for display in any fan’s collection or for posing out at play time!

IT’S MORPHIN TIME! Since the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Beast Morphers and beyond. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

(Photo: Zavvi)

HIGHLY POSEABLE ZEO MEGAZORD ACTION FIGURE: With multiple points of articulation and Zeo-inspired deco, this Zeo Megazord action figure can be posed out for play or display

5 SWAPPABLE HELMETS: Because what’s better than one helmet? Five! Each helmet represents the power of a different Zeo Power Ranger and in the TV show gives the Megazord different abilities

(Photo: Zavvi)

INSPIRED BY POWER RANGERS ZEO: The second major version of Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo takes place right after Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

90s-STYLE BRANDING: We’re not just going package the Zeo Megazord in plain old cardboard. As if! This package artwork was inspired by the 1990s branding."

Will you be picking up the Zeo Megazord? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.