Star Trek: Picard's First Soundtrack Releases This Week

The first Star Trek: Picard soundtrack is coming later this week. Lakeshore Records has announced that it will release the Star Trek: Picard – Season 1, Chapter 1 soundtrack on February 7th. Lakeshore previously released the soundtracks for Star Trek: Discovery's first and second seasons. This announcement suggests that Picard's first season soundtrack will be split into two volumes, as was Discovery's first season soundtrack. Also like Discovery, Star Trek: Picard is scored by Jeff Russo, whose other work includes Fargo, The Night Of, Legion, and The Umbrella Academy. The soundtrack will also include Russo's score from "Children of Mars," the episode of Star Trek: Short Treks that served as a prelude to Star Trek: Picard.

Among the tracks included in this first volume of Picard's soundtrack is Russo's opening theme for the series. Russo explained his approach to crafting the track in a featurette released by CBS All Access.

'When I first started sitting down to write the main title I went through a lot of different iterations in my mind," Russo said. "But the moment I sat down and played this one melody that is sort pervasive in the main title I sort of knew, 'Ok, this is now what I think the theme for Picard is, the melody that will sort of go along with Picard throughout the series and in the main title and all this stuff.' Once I had that, then it was just a question of trying to fashion it in a way that felt right for the show."

Lakeshore also revealed the tracklisting. You can see it below:

Star Trek Picard Main Title (1:43) Star Trek Picard End Title (1:44) Walking With Number One (1:16) Dahj Activates (1:10) Dahj And Picard Speak (3:54) Dahj’s Last Fight (1:51) Picard Decides (1:46) The Painting (2:58) Twins (4:15) Picard Requests Help (2:15) Romulan Collusion (2:21) Trouble For Picard (1:18) Rafi Decides To Join (1:51) Rafi Turns Down Picard (2:06) Sizing Up Rios (4:15) Happier Times (3:25) Leaving With Elnor (1:52) Mystery Ship (3:10) Picard Goes Back (2:08) Picard Leaves Elnor (1:41) Soji And Narek Waltz (4:42) Home Movies (1:52) Jurati And Maddox (1:55) Leaving With Maddox (3:47) Seven Needs Revenge (3:02) What’s Your Emergency (1:25) Page (From Short Treks “Children Of Mars”) (1:58) Children Of Mars End Credits (From Short Treks “Children Of Mars”) (1:43)

Are you excited about the first Star Trek: Picard soundtrack? Let us know in the comments. New episodes of Star Trek: Picard become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.

(h/t Film Music Reporter)

