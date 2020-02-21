Star Trek: Discovery Reveals New Key Art for Season 3

Ever since the trailer for Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery dropped, fans have been looking for more content. They got it with the release of some new key art from the series today. It looks like most of the cast is still here in the far-flung future and ready to untangle some of the mysteries put into place during the tail end of last season. It’s 930 years in the future and Starlet might not even be a thing anymore. To add insult to injury, who exactly is the captain now? All of these questions concerning the time jump are something head producer Alex Kurtzman is very cognizant of. He talked about it last year as well.

“I would be remiss in saying you’re going to see Spock again on Discovery because we’ve obviously jumped so far into the future that it wouldn’t make sense,” Kurtzman says, referring Discovery’s leap more than 900 years into the future at the end of its second season, “but the idea of bringing Ethan [Peck] back, and Anson [Mount] and Rebecca [Romijn] and the Enterprise, I mean, we loved it so much, and to find a way to do that is definitely something we’re thinking about.”

New co-showrunner Michelle Paradise said at the TCA press tour that the issue will be addressed. “Well, I can’t answer any specifics but I will remind you that in our finale, as Pike was leaving, he said, ‘We are going to need to choose a new captain,’” Paradise explained. “Saru said, ‘Let’s put a pin in that and see what happens.’ Discovery will need a captain. The pin will need to come out. We will need to address that in the story.”

If it’s not going to be Pike, then some fans could be upset. Anton Mount played Captain Christopher Pike on the series previously. Fans have been campaigning for a spinoff series with the actor and Ethan Peck’s Mr. Spock for a while now. Last year, Comicbook.com asked Mount about that prospect.

“I read a couple of different drafts of the pilot of Discovery because I was in discussions with them to possibly play Lorca, and they very wisely hired Jason Isaacs,” Mount began. “But every creative choice that they made for Discovery is absolutely what I would've done as well. My pace in television is usually serialized, rather than episodic or procedural. I don't feel that we had seen enough Trek with longer storylines, with more connective tissue between episodes.

“That said, I think that to do a retro Enterprise show, it almost wants to be episodic, big idea of the week kind of thing. Not that there can't be character development. There was in the original. But yeah, it just feels to me like it would fit well into a more of an episodic structure, like the original and like The Next Generation.”

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 is expected to debut on CBS All Access in 2020.

