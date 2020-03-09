Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery aren't afraid to depict a much more adult version of the Star Trek universe, whether fans like it or not. With both Picard and Discovery streaming on the CBS All Access (and free from the usual TV network standards), we've seen much more foul language, brutal violence, and yes even sexually explicit scenes, than any other Star Trek series that's come before. This new and much more adult version of Star Trek naturally invites some more grown-up discussions, and recently Star Trek: Picard showrunner Michael Chabon was asked to address the sexual practices of Romulans!

While Star Trek fans have been mourning the death of former Borg Drone Hugh after Picard's latest episode, other fans have been 'shipping the partnership between Hugh and Picard's new Romulan warrior guard, Elnor. Of course, the thought of Elnor and Hugh getting together raised an obvious question for Star Trek fans: is there an LGBTQ side to Romulan culture?

Star Trek: Picard showrunner Michael Chabon has been doing regular Q&A sessions on social media with fans; here's what Chabon had to say about Romulans being gay:

"The Romulan spectrum of sexual identity does not necessarily align with our present-day human understanding; romantic relationships are viewed -with pleasure-as opportunities to create conspiracy, and complex forms of polyamory, less concerned with differences of gender than of power, are not uncommon among them. Elnor has yet to really explore his own sexual identity. He is very much looking forward to doing so."

So there you have it: like all things Romulan, power and control is the dominating factor of their sexuality and sexual relationships.

Elnor has been an interesting addition to Star Trek: Picard. As a young boy, Elnor developed a serious father-figure bond with Picard. When Picard "retired" from the galaxy for 14 years, Elnor was left with nothing but the Romulan warrior nuns known as "Qowat Milat" to raise him - until Jean-Luc finally returned to recruit him as a personal bodyguard.

As Chabon indicated above, Elnor is very much still just a boy, living in a man's body. His lack of life experience makes him have a child's naivete and wonder about every new thing he experiences; so far, that's meant learning things like deception (which is against the Qowat Milat code) and diplomacy - but the lessons certainly won't end there. As a strapping and deadly warrior type, Elnor will eventually have to deal with desiring someone sexually or being desired in that way - and it will almost certainly be a hilarious experience when he does.

Star Trek: Picard is now streaming on CBS All Access. New episodes are released every Thursday. Star Trek: Discovery will return for season 3 later this year.

