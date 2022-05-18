Playmobil Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Playset Gets a Massive Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Playmobil recently took on LEGO and some of the massive Star Wars sets in their Ultimate Collector's Series lineup with the 70548 Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Playset. It's being touted as "the biggest and most deluxe Playmobil playset created up to this point". It also has a price tag to match. However, you can order one here on Amazon for $357.19 at the time of writing. That's a whopping $143 off the $500 list price.

How big is the playset? When complete the starship will measure 42-inches long and 18-inches wide. Features will include electronic lights and sounds that can be controlled via an app, and you can open up the saucer section of the Enterprise to see a full 1966-style bridge. The body of the ship will also open to display the engineering room.

Figures will include Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, and Chekov.The set even includes a display cradle or wire for ceiling suspension. Playmobil notes that "other accessories and electronic surprises are coming as well". The full list of features are as follows:

The Enterprise includes seven crew members plus six tribbles!

This U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 measures 42-inches long x 18-inches wide!

Control the lights and sounds with your smart device or uses the buttons on the bridge or in engineering!

Opens to reveal the bridge and engineering play areas.

Includes Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy, Scotty, Uhura, Sulu, and Chekov figures along with some tribbles, phasers, and communicators.

Display it on the stand or suspend it from the ceiling!

Beam down the figures from this set to your Playmobil castles (sold separately) for the Star Trek Renaissance Faire toy crossover you've always wanted!

Basically, this Playmobil Star Trek set is the spectacular set that they've ever created. Again, you can order one here on Amazon with a discount while they last.