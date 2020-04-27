Star Trek Adventures Bundle of Holding Will Kickstart Your Campaign For Cheap

✖

If you've ever wanted to launch a Star Trek Adventures campaign, now is the time. The Bundle of Holding is offering a Star Trek Adventures bundle that includes everything you need to launch a Star Trek Adventures voyage. For $19.95, you can get the player collection, which includes DRM-free PDFs of four books — The Star Trek Adventures Core Rulebook and a complete set of Starfleet divisions books, one each for engineering, sciences, and command — as well as pre-made NPC stats for the crews from Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

If you pay at least the threshold price for the bundle, which is currently about $40, then you also unlock the Gamemaster collection. This collection includes everything in the player collection plus the Beta Quadrant Sourcebook, the These Are The Voyages Volume 1 mission compendium, the A Star Beyond the Stars starter campaign, the Ends and Means set of three short missions, and the Star Trek Adventures gamemaster screen with reference sheets.

Also, 10 percent of the money you pay (after gateway fees) goes to the charity chosen by Chris Birch of publisher Modiphius Entertainment, Vision Rescue. Here's some more information from the Bundle of Holding website:

"This all-new offer lets you beam most of the STA line into your personal loading bay for an unbeatable bargain price. For just US$19.95 you get all seven titles in our Player Collection (retail value $80) as DRM-free .PDF ebooks, including the complete 374-page Star Trek Adventures core rulebook, three Starfleet division books (Command Division, Operations Division, and Sciences Division), and three sets of ready-to-play characters drawn from the TV shows: The Original Series, The Next Generation, and Deep Space 9.

"And if you pay more than the threshold price of $40.58, you'll level up and also get our entire Gamemaster Collection with seven more supplements and missions worth an additional $75, including the Beta Quadrant Sourcebook, the mission collection These Are the Voyages Volume 1, the introductory campaign A Star Beyond the Stars, several shorter adventures, and the Gamemaster Screen & Player References.

"A Starfleet voyage worth US$155... But you pay just $19.95 for our Player Collection of seven complete PDFs, including the 374-page Star Trek Adventures core rulebook, the Command Division, Operations Division, Sciences Division sourcebooks, and three sets of ready-to-play characters drawn from the original series, The Next Generation, and Deep Space 9. And if you pay more than the current threshold price ($40.58), you'll level up and also receive all seven supplements and missions in our Gamemaster Collection, including the Beta Quadrant Sourcebook, the introductory campaign A Star Beyond the Stars, the scenario collection These Are the Voyages, several shorter adventures, and the Gamemaster Screen."

The Star Trek Adventures Bundle of Holding is Available now for a limited time.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.