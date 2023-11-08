Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection Blu-ray Box Set Is Available Now
A new, limited edition Blu-ray box set with everything Jean-Luc Picard is shipping now.
Paramount Home Media has released the Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection, a limited edition, individually numbered, 54-disc Blu-ray collection that includes every series and film featuring Jean-Luc Picard with over 35 hours of special features tossed in for good measure. If that wasn't enough Picard for you, the set will also include an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard with new artwork and quotes, a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet with Captain Picard's badges, and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.
The ultimate Picard Blu-ray box set is in-stock and shipping now here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $199.95. If you prefer, you can get the Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season Blu-ray here on Amazon for $26.23. A limited edition SteelBook version was sold out at most retailers, but it was still available here at Best Buy at the time of writing.Buy Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection on Amazon
Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection Features:
- 35 hours of bonus features
- Premium Packaging Containing 54 Blu-ray Discs and Exclusive Collectables
- All Series and Films Featuring Captain Jean-Luc Picard
- Star Trek: The Next Generation – Seasons 1-7
- Star Trek: Picard – Seasons 1-3
- Star Trek: Generations
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Exclusive Collectables:
- Magnetic Captain Picard Badges
- 4 Custom Chateau Picard Drink Coasters
- Custom Deck of Playing Cards
- Exclusive Version of The Wisdom of Picard, The Wisdom of Picard: The Legacy Collection Edition
- Featuring New Cover Art
- Including quotes from the latest seasons of Star Trek: Picard
Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season Special Features:
- The Gang's All Here – Featurette (Exclusive)
- The Making of the Last Generation – Featurette (Exclusive)
- Audio Commentary on select episodes (Exclusive)
- Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)
- Gag Reel (Exclusive)
- Rebuilding the Enterprise-D – Featurette
- Villainous Vadic – Featurette
- Picard: The Final Season Q&A