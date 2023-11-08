Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection Blu-ray Box Set Is Available Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paramount Home Media has released the Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection, a limited edition, individually numbered, 54-disc Blu-ray collection that includes every series and film featuring Jean-Luc Picard with over 35 hours of special features tossed in for good measure. If that wasn't enough Picard for you, the set will also include an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard with new artwork and quotes, a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet with Captain Picard's badges, and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.

The ultimate Picard Blu-ray box set is in-stock and shipping now here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $199.95. If you prefer, you can get the Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season Blu-ray here on Amazon for $26.23. A limited edition SteelBook version was sold out at most retailers, but it was still available here at Best Buy at the time of writing.

Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection Features:

35 hours of bonus features

Premium Packaging Containing 54 Blu-ray Discs and Exclusive Collectables

All Series and Films Featuring Captain Jean-Luc Picard

Star Trek: The Next Generation – Seasons 1-7



Star Trek: Picard – Seasons 1-3



Star Trek: Generations



Star Trek: First Contact



Star Trek: Nemesis



Star Trek: Insurrection

Exclusive Collectables:

Magnetic Captain Picard Badges



4 Custom Chateau Picard Drink Coasters



Custom Deck of Playing Cards



Exclusive Version of The Wisdom of Picard, The Wisdom of Picard: The Legacy Collection Edition



Featuring New Cover Art





Including quotes from the latest seasons of Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season Special Features: