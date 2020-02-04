Star Wars: Mark Hamill Finds His Valentine's Day Match in Luke Skywalker

A new BuzzFeed quiz has been making the rounds online today titled "Which "Star Wars" Character Will Be Your Valentine's Day Date?" Fans have been sounding off all day about the characters chosen for them by the quiz, ranging from Kylo Ren and Poe Dameron to Chewbacca and Palpatine. One user that took the quiz got perhaps the most hilarious and perfect answers, in case you think the quiz is a little off base. That user of course was Star Wars star himself, Mark Hamill, who happened to get the character he plays in the series.

"I got: Luke Skywalker. Seriously," Hamill said. "It might seem odd at first, but if I WAS dating myself, it would explain a LOT. #LukeLovesSkywalker"

Hamill is no stranger to getting in on viral Star Wars fun, previously taking part in the "Which Star Wars Character are you?" Instagram filter that took the social media platform by storm a few weeks ago. Once again, Hamill was "Awarded" his own character, Luke Skywalker, but confirmed in his post with the video that he may have manipulated his luck, including the hashtag #ITriedThis20Times.

I got: Luke Skywalker. Seriously. It might seem odd at first, but if I WAS dating myself, it would explain a LOT. #LukeLovesSkywalker https://t.co/Sgnz5zVHaO — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 4, 2020

Currently, you can catch Hamill on the big screen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, perhaps the final time that he will play Luke Skywalker on the big screen. The movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics' score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie is up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy). The film has also crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, outgrossing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story but sitting behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens by a big margin.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in select theaters.

