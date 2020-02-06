Star Wars: Lucasfilm Is Celebrating Black History Month by Showcasing Finn and Jannah’s Costumes

February is Black History Month, and some of our favorite franchises are taking the opportunity to honor certain actors and characters from popular movies. Lucasfilm took to Instagram this week to show off a new costume display, which features outfits worn by John Boyega (Finn) and Naomi Ackie (Jannah) in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The company is also showcasing people who work behind-the-scenes for Lucasfilm by sharing quotes and pictures of them on Instagram.

“Kicked off our Black History Month celebrations with a couple costume display changes - check out Jannah and Finn’s costumes from #TheRiseOfSkywalker! #Lucasfilm #BlackHistoryMonth,” Lucasfilm wrote.

You can check out the post below:

Many people commented on the post, including Chewbacca actor, Joonas Suotamo:

“Hooray!! 🙌,” he wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, too, requesting more images of costumes worn by Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams/Donald Glover) and Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson). Hopefully, the company will share more considering it’s still early in the month.

Next, Lucasfilm paid tribute to LeAndre Thomas, who is the company's Video and Digital Assets, Project Manager:

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics' score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie is up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in select theaters.

