Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Has Hilarious Reaction to Series Reference on Jeopardy!

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian won't premiere until October, but that's not stopping the series from being a hot topic. Not only is the show gracing the latest cover of Empire Magazine, but many new Baby Yoda toys were revealed this week. Now, one of the show's stars is celebrating a huge milestone: a mention on Jeopardy! If there's one thing we've learned about celebrities, it's that no amount of fame will hinder the excitement of being mentioned on the iconic game show. From Elizabeth Olsen to Ming-Na Wen, it's clearly an amazing honor to have your name spoken by Alex Trebek. Giancarlo Esposito, who is best known for playing Gus Fring on Breaking Bad, appeared in the first season of The Mandalorian as Moff Gideon. Not only was The Mandalorian the answer to a Jeopardy! question, but Esposito was mentioned by name, so it's no surprise that the actor posted about it on Twitter.

“There are Jawas, bounty droid IG-11 & Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon in this Disney+ show that debuted in 2019,” the Jeopardy! question read.

You can check out Esposito's post below:

Pretty sure I know this one. pic.twitter.com/TV4flhiLJ3 — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) February 21, 2020

“Pretty sure I know this one,” he joked.

Recently, The Mandalorian's showrunner, Jon Favreau, spoke about the inspiration behind his show's most popular character, Baby Yoda.

"I think what's great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don't know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that's why people are so curious about this little one of the same species."

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!