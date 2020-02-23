Star Wars Fan Film Pits a Surviving Stormtrooper Against Man-Eating Ewoks

Ever since Ewoks first debuted in in Return of the Jedi, Star Wars fans have longed hypothesized that the lovable creatures ended up eating the stranded stormtroopers after the Battle of Endor. Now, one Star Wars fan film has turned that idea into reality in a harrowing short film featuring one lone member of the Empire trudging along the forest floor. One thing leads to another and the stormtropper — in this case, trooper TK-1138 — eventually stumbles upon an Ewok munching on the body of a fallen comrade.

Written and produced by Kevin T. Custer and his Youtube channel Cinecuster, the short film in question runs a quick 5:59, credits and all. Only three actors are credit in the production — James Shi as the stormtrooper, Trish Connolly as the blood-thristy Ewok, and Jon Leyden as "The Voice." You can watch the short film in its entirety above.

When The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters last December, fans were treated to a quick cameo by Wicket and an unknown Ewok. As Davis explained last year, the Ewok was in fact Wicket's son.

“I don't know what's been going on. It's tricky. Has life been good for Ewoks or not? I'd like to think that their victory left them feeling pretty good about themselves," Davis shared. "I mean, Wicket's had a child -- that other Ewok you see in Rise of Skywalker is his son, and indeed my son in reality who is inside that costume. So he didn't look like he suffered too much. He's got a family and stuff. But yeah, I gave it a bit of thought, but I didn't need to dig too deep, because I didn't need to be too informed for what we ended up doing in the movie.”

TROS hasn't been the only Star Wars property of late to pay tribute to the Endorian folks. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau made sure to shoehorn in an Easter egg or two during the production of the Disney+ show as well.

"For The Battle for Endor, we got you too," Favreau shared with MTV News last August. "We were inspired by that one. We got blurrgs, you know what blurrgs are? The blurrgs are these big, bi-pedal, huge piranha-like pack-animals that were stop-motion in Caravan of Courage and I think Battle for Endor. And they only appeared there and they were the most awkward-looking creatures and we decided, 'That's gotta be in our show.' So we have an Ugnaught riding a blurrg, you will see that. You will see that on The Mandalorian, that's an exclusive."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available digitally March 17th ahead of a home media release on 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD March 31st.

