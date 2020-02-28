Star Wars: Joonas Suotamo Appears to Have Named Baby Daughter After Chewbacca

Congrats to the Suotamo family on their newest addition! Joonas Suotamo is the Finnish basketball player turned actor who is best known for playing Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Suotamo frequently writes about Star Wars on social media with posts ranging from kind words about his predecessor, Peter Mayhew, to sharing fun premiere photos with his fellow actors. However, Suotamo's latest post is an extra special one as he just announced the birth of his newest child. What's even more exciting is that her name has a bit of Wookiee flair! According to the actor's latest post, his baby daughter is named Bacca. "We have some exciting news," Suotamo wrote on Twitter. "We were blessed to welcome the newest member of our family! Our little princess (or senator, or general, or whatever she wants to be!) was born this week and is doing great. Welcome to the world Princess Bacca!" You can read the full text from the post below:

“We have some exciting news: we were blessed to welcome the newest member of our family! Our little princess (or senator, or general, or whatever she wants to be!) was born this week and is doing great. We want to thank the personnel at HUH Women’s Hospital, they were extraordinary and we are lucky to have been in their world-class care during our stay. We also want to thank Grandma Sonja for taking care of Aatos during the birth, he is gonna have to get used to there being two little ones in the house now. So far he is doing well with it, and we expect him to grow up to be a great big brother. Welcome to the world Princess Bacca!” You can check out a photo of Bacca below:

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics' score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie was up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on Digital on March 17th, and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

