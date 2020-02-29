Star Wars Actor Joonas Suotamo Clarifies He Didn’t Name His Baby After Chewbacca

Yesterday, Joonas Suotamo took to Twitter to announce the birth of his newest baby daughter. The former basketball player has portrayed Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The actor clearly loves being a part of the franchise, often writing about Star Wars on social media with posts ranging from kind words about his predecessor to supportive posts about his castmates. In his birth announcement, Suotamo referred to his new daughter as "Baby Bacca," leading to the assumption that he named his child after the beloved character he plays on the big screen. Well, the actor took to Twitter again today to clarify the comments.

"We're overwhelmed by everyone's congratulations and we appreciate the love! Thank you all! And just to clarify once more, Babybacca #2 aka Princess Bacca has not yet been named. We're just enjoying the moment right now," Suotamo clarified. Here's what the actor wrote in the initial post: “We have some exciting news: we were blessed to welcome the newest member of our family! Our little princess (or senator, or general, or whatever she wants to be!) was born this week and is doing great. We want to thank the personnel at HUH Women’s Hospital, they were extraordinary and we are lucky to have been in their world-class care during our stay. We also want to thank Grandma Sonja for taking care of Aatos during the birth, he is gonna have to get used to there being two little ones in the house now. So far he is doing well with it, and we expect him to grow up to be a great big brother. Welcome to the world Princess Bacca!” You can check out both tweets below:

We have some exciting news: we were blessed to welcome the newest member of our family! Our little princess (or senator, or general, or whatever she wants to be!) was born this week and is doing great. Welcome to the world Princess Bacca! pic.twitter.com/ikDuSw9OOd — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) February 28, 2020

We're overwhelmed by everyone's congratulations and we appreciate the love! Thank you all! And just to clarify once more, Babybacca #2 aka Princess Bacca has not yet been named. We're just enjoying the moment right now! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/8lt0VnqpR7 — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) February 29, 2020

Congrats again to the Suotamo family!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on Digital on March 17th, and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.