Star Wars: The Mandalorian Crew Member Channels the Spirit of Iconic Pink Shorts Boom Guy

Throughout its more than 40-year history, moments captured behind the scenes of the Star Wars franchise have grown to be as iconic as the moments captured in the films and TV series, with The Mandalorian star Gina Carano taking to Twitter to show off a member of the crew who paid their respects to the memorable "Pink Shorts Boom Guy" who worked on Star Wars: A New Hope. The crew member didn't fully commit to the famous outfit, as they merely put pink shorts on over their normal clothes, but it shows just how much love for the series the crew on the TV show has for even the most obscure corners of the galaxy far, far away.

"I love the heroes in this business," the actress tweeted alongside the pair of photos. "To the cast and crew of #TheMandalorian you all are rock stars and it’s been a pleasure to work beside you. You all know who you are."

While many fans might know the crew member from the original film as Pink Shorts Boom Guy, his real name is Ken Nightingall, who is now 90 years old and lives outside of London. Last year, ABC News caught up with Nightingall to discuss his surprise fame among fans.

☺️ I love the heroes in this business. To the cast and crew of #TheMandalorian you all are rock stars and it’s been a pleasure to work beside you. You all know who you are. 💓 pic.twitter.com/BkGZn3CE3b — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) March 6, 2020

"I think it's very nice," Nightingall shared of all the attention he has received. "They seem to like it. Good for them."

The famous behind-the-scenes image sees Luke standing beside his landspeeder, which seats C-3PO and R2-D2, surrounded by the crew in hot-weather clothing, while Nightingall opted to merely wear a pair of pink shorts. His explanation for his attire is merely that it was an effort to keep cool in the desert.

"It was very, very hot," Nightingall confessed. "I was just doing my job."

Much like Nightingall didn't seem necessarily impressed by what he was filming, star Harrison Ford last month how none of the crew had much interest in the sci-fi film.

"The complete and utter disdain that our very experienced British crew felt for what we were doing," Ford recalled of the attitude he felt on set. "They couldn't figure it out. Guy running around in a dog suit and princess and some guys in tight pants. They couldn't figure out what we were doing, so they laughed at us constantly, thought we were ridiculous. And we were, but we made a movie that people really enjoyed seeing."

The Mandalorian is currently in production with an October release date on Disney+.

What do you think of the ensemble? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.