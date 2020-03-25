Star Wars: John Boyega Fuels FinnPoe Shippers by Sharing Video of Oscar Isaac in a Special Shirt

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available to watch on digital in the comfort of your own home, which means anyone who didn't catch the third sequel movie on the big screen is probably caught up on how the latest trilogy ends. While Reylo shippers were treated to a kiss at the end of the movie, one part of the fandom was left wholly unsatisfied. Many fans have shipped Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) since The Force Awakens, and while people didn't really expect the two characters to enter a romantic relationship in the final film, many of us were holding out hope. While FinnPoe may not be canon, Boyega and Isaac have fueled the fandom many times over the years. In a recent Instagram post, Boyega shared a video of Isaac rocking a shirt that features both men together.

“I promise you all that I won’t post any singing videos at this time but I hope this video is okay?,” Boyega wrote. Many people commented on the post: “YOUR FINNPOE FANS ARE SCREAMING,” @daisy.void wrote. “😂😂🙌🙌,” Chewbacca actor @joonassuotamo added. “Please tell me this is a promotion for the self directed Fin and Poe love story made in iMovie,” @fairly.jamie replied. You can check out the video in the post below:

Last year, Boyega revealed on the D23 Expo red carpet that he believed the FinnPoe relationship has the longest staying power in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During the movie’s panel, he also had a hilariously negative reaction to finding out Poe has a history with Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell).

The bonus extras included in the digital release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker can be seen in their entirety below:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.