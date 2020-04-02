Star Wars Offering Exclusive The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray Cover Art

Recent years have seen the physical media world being forced to find ways to entice a consumer to buy a product, which often results in different retailers offering special covers or packaging, but if you had a hard time selecting which version of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker you wanted on your shelf, StarWars.com is offering some exclusive downloadable covers featuring the film's concept artwork. The various covers depict some of the film's most exciting sequences as crafted by artists Adam Brockbank, Christian Alzmann, and Stephen Tappin, allowing you to make your physical copy of the film feel that much more unique. The Rise of Skywalker is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

In addition to the site providing artwork that you can insert as a sleeve into the film's plastic case, you can also craft your own slipcase to cover the entire package.

The official list of special features for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker home video releases are as follows:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. Head to StarWars.com for detailed instructions on making your own covers.

