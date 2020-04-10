Star Wars Fans and John Boyega Celebrate Daisy Ridley’s 28th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Daisy Ridley! The actor known for playing Rey in the Star Wars sequels turns 28 today and people all over the Internet have been celebrating her special day. Since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was recently released on Blu-ray, Ridley has revealed a lot of information this week about herself and her history with Star Wars. Recently, she shared why she doesn't use social media, described the experience of filming the movie's Carrie Fisher scenes, and revealed that the backlash over the latest movie was hard to deal with. Despite not being on social media, Ridley's fans have still taken to Twitter and Instagram to send her well wishes. First and foremost, she received some love from her co-star, John Boeyga.

"Happy birthday peanut ❤️," Boyega wrote. The actor included a lovely photo of the two actors from the London premiere of The Rise of Skywalker. You can check out the image below:

Naturally, it's not just Ridley's pals who are wishing her a Happy Birthday. Tons of fans have already dedicated posts to the newest Skywalker on Twitter. You can check out some of the best birthday tweets below...