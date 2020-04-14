Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Daisy Ridley Reveals How She's Coping With Coronavirus Quarantine

✖

Star Wars star Daisy Ridley is keeping cool during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ridley called into the DragCast to check in with fans and talk about how she's been handling things. She says that some moments are tougher than others, but all in all, she's not too bad. "I'm mean, I'm good," she says. "Like, there comes waves of panics, usually about family getting ill. It's usually those things. I've sort of stopped myself reading the news too much because at the beginning I was just freaking out. And then I'm secreted in the countryside with some pals, so it's like it's sort of all good, and today is a good day, but you know, the panics come. But I'm trying to keep it calm, but I think everybody has that… Today I've been a domestic goddess. I cleaned out my food cupboards. I reorganized my food stocks, I made broccoli soup, and I made focaccia, which will be ready tomorrow… I did some Wim Hoff breathing ad I've been doing a cold shower every morning. So I guess that's a sort of meditation."

It sounds like she may be dealing with the pandemic better than she dealt with the backlash to Star Wars, which she also touched on in the interview. "It's changed film by film honestly, like 98% it's so amazing, this last film it was really tricky. January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we'd sort of been shown the first time around, I was like 'Where's the love gone?' I watched the documentary, the making-of, this week, and it's so filled with love; and I think it's that tricky thing of when you're part of something that is so filled with love and then people...You know, everyone's entitled to not like something but it feels like it's changed slightly. I think in general that's because social media and what have you."

Despite that, many still think of Rey as a role model. "I can’t take credit for her being a role model, because I didn’t write her, I didn’t dress her," Ridley says. "All of those things come from so many different departments. She’s greater than the sum of her parts, really. So, it’s a weird thing of slightly distancing myself from that. But, also seeing in a general way that she’s an amazing character. I don’ think it’s because she’s a woman. She’s just an amazing character. It’s such a privilege to play [her]."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available on home media.

