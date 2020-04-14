Star Wars Poll Reveals Fans Think Anakin Is a More Powerful Jedi Than Obi-Wan

Every week Star Wars fans will find a new thing to argue about, and they show no signs of stopping in the near future. Last week the official StarWars.com blog started the argument by positing a simple question: Who is more powerful — Obi-Wan or Anakin? The official poll on the Star Wars website is quite close in terms of percentages but after over 10,000 votes have been cast, the fans have voted for Anakin as being more powerful than his master. The topic spilled over to Twitter too naturally where interested parties on both sides weighed in with compelling arguments. We've collected the best reactions and arguments on both sides below!

As far as Anakin is concerned, his natural abilities with the force no doubt make him a contender for the winner of this debate. He was able to compete as a podracer as a youngling, something other humans were mostly incapable of doing, and that was even before he had formal training. That's not counting any of the force abilities that he gained after going to the dark side and fully embracing his position as Darth Vader like force choking, force pushes, and even stopping blast bolts with his bare hands.

Obi-Wan also has a clear claim for the title, besting Anakin in their dual alone would be succinct for some, not to mention the other major characters he bested like Darth Maul and General Grievous. We also can't discount his other force abilities though especially his adeptness at using Jedi mind tricks, and his ability to communicate with his deceased master Qui-Gon Jinn.

Who do you think is the most powerful between the two? Sound off in the comments below!