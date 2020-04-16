Star Wars: Kylo Ren Mows Down the Resistance in First Look at New Galaxy of Adventures Episode

When fans first met Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, we quickly learned just how ruthless he could be, with a new entry of Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures depicting the villain unleashing his full force on the Resistance with the help of the Knights of Ren, as you can see in the video above. Luckily, as fans witnessed in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the power of Kylo Ren didn't fully wipe out what remained of Ben Solo, though this new episode of the animated series reminds us just how far he had fallen after joining Supreme Leader Snoke on the Dark Side. Check out the new episode above and see new artwork from the series below.

Kylo Ren and the First Order strike fear into the heart of the galaxy. But a small group of daring Resistance fighters risk it all to join the fight. Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures is a series of animated shorts celebrating the characters and stories of a galaxy far, far away, featuring a bright and colorful art style, exciting action, and insight into the saga's greatest themes!

Given the intense nature of some of the events of live-action Star Wars films, the experiences might not be appropriate for all ages, with Galaxy of Adventures delivering younger fans compelling stories without overwhelming them.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

“With the first season, we were really expanding upon moments you knew and finding an anchored way to retell them in a minute,” Waugh, VP, content and strategy at Lucasfilm shared with StarWars.com. “With this, it gave us an opportunity to say, ‘Okay, we’ve done that with the form. Can we do new storytelling?’”

The themes and stories of the Star Wars saga relay classic battles between good and evil, though the intensity of live-action experiences might not be appropriate for audiences of all ages. In addition to distilling the most heroic moments into animated shorts, Galaxy of Adventures also offers the creatives opportunities to draw comparisons between characters throughout the franchise in exciting ways.

“Star Wars, thematically, echoes the past a lot,” Josh Rimes, director, animation series development at Lucasfilm pointed out. “So we stylistically looked at Rey’s introductory piece the same way we looked at Luke’s introductory piece in Season One, and came up with a visual language and style that’s totally Rey. But when you see it, it links up thematically to Luke’s piece when he discovers Obi-Wan on Tatooine.”

Check out new episodes of Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures on StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

