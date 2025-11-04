LEGO Star Wars Grogu With Hover Pram Set Gets Its Best Deal Ever

The LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu With Hover Pram Set (#75403) costs $99.99 directly from LEGO, though you can score the super popular Disney Classic Animations Scenes set free with purchases of $130 or more. Unless you really want that GWP set, it makes more sense to pick up this adorable Grogu set here on Amazon or here at Walmart because it’s priced at $64.45, saving you around $36. That’s an all-time low price by a considerable margin.

As for the features of the set, it includes 1048 pieces and, when complete, Grogu will have dial-operated arms and posable head and ears. There is also a brick-built hover pram, Sorgan frog, a shifter knob and a cookie that call back to the events of Season 2 of The Mandalorian. There’s even a smaller brick-built Grogu figure that can be displayed with the plaque.

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu With Hover Pram Set (#75403) / 36% Off

On the opposite side of the LEGO Star Wars spectrum lies the newly released LEGO Star Wars UCS Death Star (#75419), which includes 9023 pieces, a whopping 38 minifigures, and a price tag of $999.99. We’re not sure if these will sell out before the holiday shopping season concludes, but if you’re game it might be a good idea to pick one up during LEGO’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events as you will be able to maximize the bonus offers associated with the purchase.

In this cutaway model of the Death Star you’ll find all of the major scenes that take place on the space station.There’s the Superlaser control room, the trash compactor, the Imperial boardroom, Princess Leia’s cell, and the Emperor’s throne room. There is also a hangar bay, complete with a Lambda-class shuttle.

Minifigures include multiple versions of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Leia Organa along with Chewbacca, C-3PO, and R2-D2. Of course, you’ll find villains like Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, and Grand Moff Tarkin as well. To top it off, there will be new minifigures for characters like Galen Erso and Director Orson Krennic from Rogue One, and even a Hot Tub Stormtrooper.