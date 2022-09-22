Andor Star Diego Luna Celebrates His Return To Star Wars: "Thank You All for the Amazing Ride"

This week saw the long-awaited debut of Star Wars: Andor on Disney+ and fans of the franchise are excited to see Diego Luna back as Cassian Andor for the first time since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit theatres. Currently, the prequel series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critics score and an 81% audience score. ComicBook.com's Parick Cavanaugh gave the new show a 4 out of 5 and called it "refreshing, unexpected, and gripping." Yesterday, Luna took to social media to celebrate his return to Star Wars.

"#Andor is out!!! More than 4 years ago I received some news about going back to Cassian Andor. In 2018 it was announced. Today we reveal the end result of a very intense and enriching journey. I'm proud of being part of the #Andor team, thank you all for the amazing ride," Luna wrote. You can check out his post below:

Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. In addition to Luna, Andor stars Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva.

The show will also see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and feature Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, is serving as the showrunner for Andor and recently shared some original ideas for the series and explained why there won't be any "fan service." In fact, he teased that viewers don't need to be fans of Star Wars to enjoy the show.

"I think it's perfect," Luna recently shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "It's lovely. It's almost like four different movies [via four three-episode blocks]. Three episodes will be a very strong block to explore a year, another year, and then another year and another year. There is also space in between each block where time passes, so we're allowed to evolve and transform. But I think that's part of season one, too."

Luna added, "Yeah, so when you saw episode three, you probably went, 'I think I know the characters, the tone, and what the series is going to be about,' but then we take you where episode four goes. And you were like, 'What!? Where are we going? What's going on? What happened?' So I think that's something that this long format gives us. It's the flexibility to literally transform and go somewhere else and meet other characters and find other planets and discover new things. It's a fantastic format, and it's very ambitious. It's complete freedom. You have room, you have space, you have time, and that is lovely when you have something to say."

The first three episodes of Andor are now streaming on Disney+.