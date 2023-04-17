Citizen Marvel and Star Wars Watches Get a Massive Deal
Citizen's Star Wars, and Marvel watches have become the go-to timepieces for the refined geek. The designs are fun but classy, and the watches are well made and often include their Eco-Drive light-powered technology. Generally speaking, these watches are pricey in the $300 to $600 range, but there's an Earth Month sale happening right now that drops the price of many designs by 25% or more.
At the time of writing, deals on Citizen Star Wars and Marvel watches can be had directly from Citizen and via Amazon. Note that you can save an additional 10%-15% off watches directly from Citizen in some (but perhaps not all) cases using the codes WELCOME10 or EXTRA15 at checkout. They also offer free 2-day shipping and free watch resizing. Some of our favorite designs from the collection include the following:
