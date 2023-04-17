Citizen Marvel and Star Wars Watches Get a Massive Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Citizen's Star Wars, and Marvel watches have become the go-to timepieces for the refined geek. The designs are fun but classy, and the watches are well made and often include their Eco-Drive light-powered technology. Generally speaking, these watches are pricey in the $300 to $600 range, but there's an Earth Month sale happening right now that drops the price of many designs by 25% or more.

At the time of writing, deals on Citizen Star Wars and Marvel watches can be had directly from Citizen and via Amazon. Note that you can save an additional 10%-15% off watches directly from Citizen in some (but perhaps not all) cases using the codes WELCOME10 or EXTRA15 at checkout. They also offer free 2-day shipping and free watch resizing. Some of our favorite designs from the collection include the following:

Star Wars Citizen Watches: Shop Citizen / Shop Amazon

Marvel Citizen Watches: Shop Citizen / Shop Amazon