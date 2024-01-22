Disney Launches New Star Wars Saga and Grogu Collections

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A lot of things are happening in the Star Wars universe right now, and that includes the launch of two new apparel collections at shopDisney. Today they've unveiled The Star Wars Saga and Star Wars Grogu collections, which include a wide range of clothing and accessories for both adults and kids.

Some of our favorite new additions include a wave of woven t-shirts with awesome designs (particularly Darth Vader and Stormtroopers as Samurai), this R2-D2 light-up Loungefly crossbody bag, this adorable Grogu backpack for kids, and this Grogu bucket hat. There are also new spirit jerseys, sleep sets, t-shirts, and more. You can browse through all of shopDisney's new Star Wars mech right here, and keep in mind that shipping is free on orders $75+ using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

You should also keep tabs on the shopDisney new and trending page for upcoming drops. Currently, new Droid Factory releases are set to launch on January 29th.

A Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Is On The Way

Disney and Lucasfilm recently announced The Mandalorian & Grogu, a new Star Wars movie bringing Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his Mandalorian apprentice to the big screen with director Jon Favreau. The Mando movie will begin production this year and is further along than Dave Filoni's untitled New Republic movie and James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi movie announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023. A Rey Skywalker movie is also in the works, that is being touted as having "a different direction":

"So I thought about it for a little bit and once I knew what the story was and everything, I knew it was something I really wanted to do," Ridley revealed to AlloCiné. "I think it's a really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It's a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction."

"That was actually quite last minute. I was actually making my own film last year and Kathy Kennedy said she wanted to have breakfast," Ridley detailed. "And I thought we were just having breakfast, so I was literally eating my breakfast, and she said, 'Oh, we might do another one.' I was like, '...Okay.'"