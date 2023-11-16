Disney Star Wars Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Drops Tomorrow

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney has unveiled several new Star Wars products for the month of November as part of Lucasfilm's Gift the Galaxy promotion for the 2023 holiday season, which will see new Star Wars products released each week until December 19th. Highlights of the lineup include The Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, the Kanan Jarrus Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, and new Squishmallows. Note that all of the merch will be available to order here at shopDisney on the launch dates / times listed below.

We'll start with the Galaxy's Edge Lightsaber hilts. First unveiled at New York Comic Con, The Stellan Gios hilt has an online release date set for tomorrow, November 17th at 8am PT / 11am ET (expect a queue). Stellan Gios is a Jedi Master who has appeared in the HIgh Republic series of books that Lucasfilm has produced over the last few years. The hilt replica is the first from Star Wars: The High Republic, and It will feature light and sound effects. It will also come bundled with a comic book and a collectible wooden case. It's expected to be limited to 5000 units, so you'll wan to jump on it quickly. Expect prices to be in the $170-$200 range. Crossguard blades are included, but the blade itself will be sold separately.

Next up is the Kanan Jarrus aka Caleb Dume Lightsaber hilt, which is already available in the Parks but will be released online on November 30th at 8am PT / 11am ET for Disney+ subscribers in special access. It's based on the weapon wielded by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s character from Star Wars: Rebels. It will also include light and sound effects, though the blade will be a separate purchase. We expect this hilt replica to retail for $169.99.

As for the Squshmallows, they'll be released at shopDisney on November 20th. Again, we expect the drop to happen at 8am PT / 11am ET. It seems as though Grogu and Chewbacca will be in the lineup, but little is known beyond that.

Additional Star Wars-themed drops at shopDisney in the month of November 2023 include a Star Wars Life Day apparel collection on November 17th and some Disney 100 Star Wars bag drops on November 20th. Again, all of the new Star Wars merch will be available to order here at shopDisney on their respective launch dates. You can check out more new Star Wars news and merch drops right here. Some recent headlines can be found below.