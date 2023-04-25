Here Are The Final Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Pre-Orders For Mando Mania

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian wrapped last week, but the ninth and final installment of Disney / Lucasfilm's Mando Mania merch event is happening today with new releases from Hasbro in their Black Series and Vintage Collection lines. This time around, fans are getting the Yoda Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber, The Black Series Mandalorian Fleet Commander, and The Vintage Collection Speeder Bike, Scout Trooper, and Grogu pack. Details about all three of these new releases can be found right here.

Note that all of the new Black Series and Vintage Collection releases listed below will be available to pre-order starting tomorrow, April 26th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. At that time you should be able to find them all right here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout) and here at Zavvi. This article will be updated with direct links and additional retailers when they become available after the launch.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES YODA FORCE FX ELITE ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER ($249.99): Yoda's Force FX Lightsaber will be shorter than other replicas in the collection given his shorter stature. However, it will include LED effects, sound effects, progressive ignition, blaster deflection effect, battle clash effect, duel effect, battle sequence mode and wall-cutting effect. It also includes a removable kyber crystal.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN FLEET COMMANDER ($24.99): This 6-inch scale figure is based on the character's appearance in Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Includes blaster, helmet, and jetpack accessories.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SPEEDER BIKE, SCOUT TROOPER & GROGU ($44.99): Set includes Speeder Bike, Scout Trooper and Grogu vehicle and figures.

Dave Filoni Teases The Mandalorian Movie Details

One of the big announcements to come out of Star Wars Celebration this year was a movie involving all of the Disney+ original series set in the world of The Mandalorian. For those keeping track, that would seem to include The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. Filmmaker Dave Filoni recently teased how his upcoming movie, which takes place between the original trilogy of Star Wars movies, will have an entirely new dynamic for the galaxy far, far away. As hinted at in The Mandalorian, the years between the two trilogies saw The New Republic aiming to maintain order in the galaxy, and regardless of their intentions, there were some unexpected consequences for this organization.

"I always relate to my own Star Wars experience and think, 'How can I give kids now [that] feeling?'" Filoni shared with Empire Magazine earlier this month at Star Wars Celebration. "Something that I understood as a kid was the conflict established in A New Hope -- the Rebels versus the Empire. I thought something in the Expanded Universe that was very easy to understand was, in the New Republic and the Remnant Empire, that the tables have turned a little bit."

Despite what The New Republic aims to do, there are figures from the Empire that still hope to seize control of power in the galaxy, with Filoni's film potentially looking to explore the tides turning.

"It's actually the Empire that's acting more like the Rebels, because their resources are on the downside. But the New Republic is struggling because, while they're all trying to work together, they have different ideas about how to be effective," the filmmaker expressed. "That was an interesting story. And I think it creates a big piece of history where you can tell all kinds of stories."

The entire third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney+.