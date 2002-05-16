LEGO Star Wars 75309 UCS Republic Gunship Launches With 3292 Pieces

LEGO has been teasing the Republic Gunship from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones / The Clone Wars as the next entry in their Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series for over a year now - ever since it won a LEGO Ideas fan vote over the Nebulon B Escort Frigate and the TIE Bomber. Now things are getting real with the official debut of the 75309 Republic Gunship, which is set to go up for order here at LEGO.com starting on August 1st priced at $349.99.

The Republic Gunship is a 3292-piece LEGO set that features 2 pilot cockpits, swing-out spherical gun turrets, 2 cannons, opening sides, a rear hatch, and interior details. When complete, it measures 13 in. (33 cm) high, 27 in. (68 cm) long and 29 in. (74 cm) wide. Minifigures include Clone Trooper Commander with a blaster and Mace Windu with a lightsaber. You can take a detailed look at the new set in the video below followed by additional images in the gallery.

The Republic Gunship follows supermassive Star Wars UCS sets such as the 75192 UCS Millennium Falcon and 75252 UCS Imperial Star Destroyer. As noted earlier, it will be available to order here at LEGO.com starting on August 1st - most likely at 9pm PT/12am ET on July 31st/August 1st. Keep in mind that a ton of new LEGO sets will also arrive at that time - including Boba Fett's "Starship".

While you're at it, make sure to check out LEGO's offers and promotions on August 1st. Odds are there will be a fantastic freebie or two to accompany the massive drop of new sets.

