LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Sets Officially Launch Tonight

It's hard to believe, but 2024 marks 25 years since the Star Wars partnership between Lucasfilm and LEGO was announced at the International Toy Fair in New York in 1999. To celebrate this milestone, LEGO kicked off a Star Wars 25th anniversary promotion today at the Spielwarenmesse / Nuremberg International Toy Fair that will run throughout 2024. It all starts with the launch of pre-orders for five new sets that will officially arrive tonight, February 29th / March 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET as part of a huge wave of new LEGO releases.

These new LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary reveals include a Starship Collection line featuring brand-new builds inspired by the Millennium Falcon and the Invisible Hand starships, two building sets inspired by the Tantive IV, and a special building set honoring R2-D2. Some of these sets will include special, never-before-seen minifigures and anniversary tiles. Note that the updated LEGO Star Wars Visual Dictionary will also include an exclusive minifigure tied to this event, and pre-orders are live here on Amazon now with a release date set for April 2nd. Below you'll find a breakdown of the new Star Wars LEGO releases followed by a gallery of images.

"The LEGO Star Wars collaboration has enjoyed a most impressive 25 years with products, video games, animated content, big builds, merchandise, and more! We want to celebrate all those years and milestones with everyone who helped us get here, but especially with the fan community as we would never be where we are today without their creativity and passion," says Mike Ilacqua, Head of Product at the LEGO Group.

"It's been 25 years of true fun combining Lucasfilm's expansive Star Wars galaxy with the ingenuity of the LEGO Group, offering fans exciting ways to recreate their favorite scenes, vehicles and characters from our stories," said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Lucasfilm Franchise and Licensing, Disney Experiences. "With the enthusiasm of our fans to engage with the Star Wars galaxy and express creativity through building, we look forward to continuing the legacy of fun for decades to come."

Again, the LEGO sets listed above will be fully available starting on on March 1st, at which time the LEGO Group will also kick-off the LEGO Star Wars 25-Second Film Festival, which invites fans around the world to "submit their own 25-second film that recreates their favourite Star Wars moments or forges a new one with LEGO Star Wars building sets and minifigures they treasure." Expect more LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary festivities throughout the year.