The UCS LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Set Is On Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The biggest commercial Star Wars set that LEGO has ever created is the Star Wars UCS 75192 Millennium Falcon with a whopping 7541 pieces. If you've been waiting for a deal to soften the blow to your wallet, now is your chance. It's available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $770.69, which is 9% off the $849.99 list price. From the official description:

"Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model we've ever created—in fact, with 7,500 pieces it's one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solo's unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station. This amazing model also features interchangeable sensor dishes and crew, so you decide whether to play out classic LEGO Star Wars adventures with Han, Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO, or enter the world of Episode VII and VIII with older Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8!"

• Includes 4 classic crew minifigures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO.

• Also includes 3 Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures: Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn.

• Figures include a BB-8 droid, 2 buildable Porgs and a buildable Mynock.

• Exterior features include intricately detailed and removable hull panels, a lowering boarding ramp, concealed blaster cannon, 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy, interchangeable round/rectangular sensor dishes, upper and lower quad laser cannons, and 7 landing legs.

• Main hold features a seating area, Dejarik holographic game, combat remote training helmet, engineering station with turning minifigure seat and a doorway build with passageway decoration.

• Rear compartment features the engine room with hyperdrive and console, 2 doorways, hidden floor compartment, 2 escape pod hatches, engineering console and an access ladder to the gunnery station.

• Gunnery station features a minifigure gunner's seat and detachable hull panel with fully rotating quad laser cannon. An additional quad laser cannon is also mounted on the underside.

• This model includes 7,500 pieces.

• Also includes an informational fact plaque.

• Features a new-for-October-2017 cockpit canopy element.

• Classic crew weapons include Han's blaster pistol and Chewbacca's stud-firing bowcaster.

• Measures over 8" (21cm) high, 33" (84cm) long and 22" (56cm) wide.

The Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon was followed by the UCS AT-AT last year which clocks in at 6,785 pieces. More details about that set can be found here.