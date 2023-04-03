LEGO Star Wars The Justifier Price Drop Hits Amazon

Cad Bane's starship, The Justifier, first launched in LEGO form this past June as part of the lead up to Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 on Disney+. If you haven't already picked it up, now would be a good time because Amazon has dropped the price of the 1022-piece set by 20% to an all-time low of $136. You can grab one right here while the deal lasts. At the time of writing, Walmart is selling the set for the $170 list price, but they might end up matching Amazon's sale.

LEGO Star Wars 75323 The Justifier: Cad Bane's starship, The Justifier is recreated in LEGO form with features that include a rear engine that folds up and down for flight and landing, a detailed cockpit, spring-loaded shooters on the wingtips and a 'laser' jail cell to imprison Omega. Minifigures include Cad Bane, Omega, Fennec Shand and Hunter along with a Todo 360 LEGO droid figure.

According to the official synopsis, in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, "months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places."

The season's first 14 episodes include an Indiana Jones-like adventure episode and a story involving the Star Wars equivalent of street racing. The Bad Batch producer Jennifer Corbett notes:

"Whenever you get a group of creatives in a room, everybody has inspirations from different things," Corbett says, explaining the show's approach to genres. "So that really gets the ball rolling as we're talking about the next batch of episodes, things we'd like to see, things that could be fun and that opens up Omega and the Bad Batch's eyes to different pockets of the galaxy and what's going on there and not making the world feel so small because it's a massive universe. So we get to go to different places, have different vibes. But yes, there are several movie inspirations, but again, I think it makes season two very eclectic and that's what we were aiming for."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is streaming on Disney+.