Reforged Skywalker and Count Dooku Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Lightsaber Hilts Are On Sale Now

By Sean Fallon

326840771-1672546103161951-368142629067430319-n.jpg

Two new lightsaber hilts inspired by the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland are now available online via shopDisney. The Reforged Skywalker lightsaber and Darth Tyranus / Cout Dooku lighsaber both look fantastic and feature sound effects and can be paired with a blade for light effects. You can reserve them here at shopDisney for $159.99 each while they last. Note that shipping is free on orders $75+ using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. 

Reforged Skywalker Lightsaber Hilt Features

  • Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior
  • Crest of the Rebel Alliance on front of case
  • Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in blue, sold separately
  • Battery case in handle
  • Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately
See Star Wars Lightsabers at shopDisney

Tyranus Lightsaber Hilt Features:

0comments
  • Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior
  • Symbol of the Sith on front of case
  • Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in red, sold separately
  • Battery case in handle
  • Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately
star-wars-the-black-series-luke-skywalker-force-fx-elite-electronic-lightsaber-1.jpg

On a related note, a new Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber will be released in May from Hasbro. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth priced at $278.99. 

A Luke Skywalker ligthsaber was previously released in the Black Series Force FX lineup, but the new Elite version features advanced LEDs, sounds, and more realistic deco. A switch and button on the hilt can be used to activate the effects, which include progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode. 

Start the Conversation

of