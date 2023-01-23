Reforged Skywalker and Count Dooku Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Lightsaber Hilts Are On Sale Now
Two new lightsaber hilts inspired by the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland are now available online via shopDisney. The Reforged Skywalker lightsaber and Darth Tyranus / Cout Dooku lighsaber both look fantastic and feature sound effects and can be paired with a blade for light effects. You can reserve them here at shopDisney for $159.99 each while they last. Note that shipping is free on orders $75+ using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Reforged Skywalker Lightsaber Hilt Features:
- Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior
- Crest of the Rebel Alliance on front of case
- Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in blue, sold separately
- Battery case in handle
- Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately
Tyranus Lightsaber Hilt Features:
- Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior
- Symbol of the Sith on front of case
- Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in red, sold separately
- Battery case in handle
- Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately
On a related note, a new Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber will be released in May from Hasbro. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth priced at $278.99.
A Luke Skywalker ligthsaber was previously released in the Black Series Force FX lineup, but the new Elite version features advanced LEDs, sounds, and more realistic deco. A switch and button on the hilt can be used to activate the effects, which include progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode.