Star War Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Ralph McQuarrie 2-Pack Is On Sale Now

Hasbro has been full throttle with new Star Wars releases in recent weeks with a huge wave of drops for Pulse Con 2022 and NYCC 2022 / Collector Con. Today, they added to the lineup by opening up orders for their Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Black Series Star Wars: A New Hope 2-pack, which is based on the legendary original concept designs of Ralph McQuarrie. It's a shopDIsney exclusive, and you can order the set here for $52.99 while it lasts. Note that shipping is free on orders $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC.

The 6-inch scale Black Series figures of Ralph McQuarrie-style Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader feature loads of articulation and lightsaber accessories. From the official description:

"George Lucas reached out to concept designer and illustrator Ralph McQuarrie to help visualize the galaxy he only saw in his head. The artwork this duo created helped convince studios to fund Star Wars. These (Ralph McQuarrie Edition) Black Series figures are detailed to look like the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader from A New Hope, with premium detail and multiple points of articulation.'

While you're at it, you might want to check out the Black Series The Mandalorian, Grogu, and Ahsoka Star Wars Black Series 3-Pack that launched last month as an Amazon exclusive. You can still pre-order it here on Amazon for $66.99 with a release date set for January 1st.

You can keep up with the latest and greatest Hasbro releases right here. Some recent headlines include: