Star Wars: Ahsoka Black Series Figure Lineup Wave 2 Revealed (Exclusive)

Following the first wave of Star Wars: Ahsoka The Black Series action figures and lightsaber replicas earlier this month, Hasbro has teamed up with ComicBook.com to exclusively reveal more of the must-have figures in the lineup. This includes Ezra Bridger, Chopper, Professor Huyang, HK-87 Assassin Droid, Marrok, Morgan Elsbeth, and a Sabine Wren electronic helmet. There are also Vintage Collection releases. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

"When can I pre-order these awesome figures?" is usually a good place to start, and we can tell you that your first opportunity will happen tomorrow, August 30th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. At that time, pre-orders are expected to launch here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Below you'll find additional details about each release followed by a gallery of images. Direct pre-order links for each item will be added after the launch. It's a fun wave, and we're especially excited to see figures based on fan-favorite droids Huyang (David Tennant) and Chopper (Dave Filoni) as well as the mysterious new inquisitor Marrok.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EZRA BRIDGER (LOTHAL) / $24.99: Inspired by the character's holographic appearance in Star Wars: Ahsoka. Includes lightsaber and blaster accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CHOPPER (C1-10P) / $24.99: Inspired by the character's appearance in Star Wars: Rebels. Includes flight stand and interchangeable leg accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID / $24.99: Includes blaster accessory.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MORGAN ELSBETH / $24.99: No accessories included.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PROFESSOR HUYANG / $24.99: Includes 3 accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MARROK / $24.99: Includes ligthsaber accessory.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SABINE WREN ELECTRONIC HELMET / $131.99: Features illuminated HUD



STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION HK-87 DROID / $16.99



STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GENERAL HERA SYNDULLA / $16.99



STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MORGAN ELSBETH / $16.99



/ $16.99 Retro Collection versions of these figures are also on the way for Fall 2024 priced at $11.99 each. Pre-order details will be updated when available.

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in https://www.comicbook.com/category/star-wars-ahsoka/Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+ now. You can keep up with the latest news about the show right here.