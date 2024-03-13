Star Wars Asajj Ventress Lightsaber Hilt Box Set Is Back In Stock

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Asajj Ventress returning in Season 3 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Disney also setting up a comeback for their Asajj Ventress Legacy Lightsaber hilt. Originally, the hilt was sold individually, but given that she often dual-wielded lightsabers during the Clone Wars, they're choosing to offer two hits in a single, limited edition box set. What's more, the hilts will be packaged in a gorgeous wooden box inspired by the one originally given to Ventress by Count Dooku in 2003's Star Wars: Clone Wars 2D micro-series. In fact, they went so far as to preserve the four-piece lid mechanism and crossed blade presentation as seen on screen. UPDATE 2: Disney must have found more stock after yesterday's sellout. The set is back in stock here at the Disney Store but it will probably be gone again in a heartbeat.

UPDATE 1: It appears that the set is selling at the parks for $399.99 and only 4,500 will be produced (the online price may end up being different). That said, if you want to add the Asajj Ventress ligthstaber hilt box set your collection, you'll want to be ready and waiting ahead of the 8am PT / 11am ET launch time today, March 11th.It will arrive here at the Disney Store at that time, and a they might employ their queue system. Also keep mind that you'll have to purchase the Legacy Lightsaber blades separately.

ORIGINAL: StarWars.com notes that the set will also include a printed character quote insert with the edition number, and an adaptor that fans can use to connect the two hilts. Pricing hasn't been revealed, but if the Stellan Gios Star Wars: The High Republic lightsaber hilt that launched back in November is any indication, it will be expensive. Despite a $325 price tag, all 5000 units of the Stellan Gios lightsaber sold out in a heartbeat.

What is Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 about?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off. The Bad Batch is still reeling from losing one of their members, Tech, and determined to rescue Omega from capture at Mount Tantiss.

According to Disney+, in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, "the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire."

Who is in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch cast?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 stars Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of every Bad Batch member and Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as Omega. The cast also includes Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Noshir Dalal (It's Pony), and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws).

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) and Carrie Beck (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance, Star Wars: Visions) as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as senior producer. Rau is also the supervising director, with Corbett as the head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 debuted its first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21st, on Disney+. Here's the entire Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 episode release schedule:

