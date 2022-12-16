Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2022 Figures: Here's Where to Get Them

Hasbro's lineup of holiday-themed Star Wars Black Series figures for the 2022 Christmas season launched last month, but there's still time to grab some of them at the regular price. A breakdown of the stock updates can be found below, but we'll start right here with the Star Wars The Black Series Werewolf Wookiee (Halloween Edition) figure which launched at Walmart Collector Con as an exclusive, but stock has shifted here at Entertainment Earth if you want to get it at the regular price of $27.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22). Accessories include a Halloween bucket filled with beskar that's wrapped up to look like chocolate bars. There's even a scary Bogling buddy! The rest of the holiday Black Series holiday wave is loaded with highlights like a Mandalorian figure in the ugliest of ugly sweaters. A Wookie figure that looks like Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster from Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a gingerbread Phase II Clone Trooper, a Protocol Droid dressed like an elf, and a Scout Trooper in a Grogu sweater who is carrying the little guy in bag that we assume is for gift-giving and not for punching. In addition to the Grogu accessory, the figures in this wave come with companions that include a Bogling, BD Droid, and a Porg. There are also various weapon accessories. Again, we have to assume that these weapons will assault their enemies with joy and friendship during the holiday season. A full breakdown of the collection can be found in the gallery below with their current availability status. Note that these Christmas Star Wars Black Series figures are a sequel to the wave released in 2020. Most of the new figures were actually revealed last year, but didn't launch thanks to supply chain issues.

Star Wars The Black Series Wookiee Holiday Edition (Photo: Available at GameStop) Shaggy giants like Chewbacca come from an arboreal world, the tall and commanding Wookiee species is an impressive sight to even the most jaded spacer. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale WOOKIEE (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included Porg toy and bowcaster accessory; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at GameStop now $27.99.

Star Wars The Black Series Scout Trooper Holiday Edition Scout Troopers were lightly armored compared with other stormtroopers, which allowed them to move more quickly and easily in a range of environments. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale SCOUT TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included Grogu in holiday-themed bag toy and blaster accessory; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 1 figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. See on eBay.

Star Wars The Black Series Protocol Droid Holiday Edition Protocol droids like C-3PO are vital in smoothing differences encountered by the many farflung cultures interacting on a regular basis throughout the galaxy. Most are humanoid, like the company they keep. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale PROTOCOL DROID (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included BD droid toy and holiday scarf; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at Entertainment Earth for $27.99.

Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper Holiday Edition Clone Troopers were so symbolic of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: The Clone Wars. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale PHASE II CLONE TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included Porg toy and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99.

Star Wars The Black Series Mandalorian Holiday Edition The warrior clans of Mandalore were believed to have been wiped out ages ago, but their ways were resurrected, and with them, their legendary combat armor that was feared across the galaxy. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale MANDALORIAN WARRIOR (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included bogling toy and Amban blaster accessory; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. See at Target / See at eBay