Star Wars Bring Home The Galaxy Week 1: Black Series and Retro Collection Reveals

Hasbro has been going extra hard with product releases in recent weeks, with a huge wave of product launched for Pulse Con 2022 and NYCC 2022 in addition to a random assortment of weekly drops. However, with the holiday season looming, they have to find yet another gear. Enter "Bring Home the Galaxy" – a 9-week event that will deliver a wide range of new Star Wars merch for fans. Week 1 reveals include a Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper helmet along with a wave of Retro Collection figures inspired by the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. A full breakdown of the new Star Wars The Black Series and Retro Collection releases can be found below followed by a gallery of images with official descriptions. Note that pre-orders for all of the items will begin tomorrow, October 19th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. Additional pre-order links will be added as they become available. Buy Hasbro Star Wars Figures at Entertainment Earth STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE II CLONE TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI KNIGHT)

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION THE EMPEROR

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION HAN SOLO (ENDOR)

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION LANDO CALRISSIAN (SKIFF GUARD)

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION PRINCESS LEIA (BOUSHH)

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION BIKER SCOUT You can keep up with the latest and greatest Hasbro releases right here. Stay tuned for more Bring Home the Galaxy Star Wars reveals in the upcoming weeks.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE II CLONE TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $131.99/Available: Spring 2023): Far superior to battle droids, Clone Troopers formed the backbone of the Republic's new military that waged war against the forces of the Confederacy of Independent Systems. So Symbolic were they of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: the Clone Wars. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium roleplay, PHASE II CLONE TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET, inspired by the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Features premium deco, realistic detail, series-inspired design and voice-changing technology so fans and collectors can distort their voice to sound just like a Phase II Clone Trooper. prevnext

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER (JEDI KNIGHT) (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2023): Luke Skywalker was a Tatooine farmboy who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever known. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LUKE SKLYWALKER (JEDI KNIGHT) figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI in honor of the film's 40th anniversary. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories prevnext

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION THE EMPEROR (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2023): Scheming, powerful, and evil to the core, Emperor Palpatine restored the Sith and destroyed the Jedi Order. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE EMPEROR figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI in honor of the film's 40th anniversary. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. prevnext

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION HAN SOLO (ENDOR) (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2023): Han Solo volunteered to lead the mission to destroy the new Death Star's shield generator on the forest moon of Endor, where he and his strike team encountered Scout Troopers and Ewoks. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH HAN SOLO (ENDOR) figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI in honor of the film's 40th anniversary. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection prevnext

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION LANDO CALRISSIAN (SKIFF GUARD) (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2023): Lando Calrissian changed from a schemer to a leader. When his old friend Han was held captive by Jabba the Hutt, Lando joined Princess Leia in a mission to rescue him. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LANDO CALRISSIAN (SKIFF GUARD) figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI in honor of the film's 40th anniversary. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. prevnext

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION PRINCESS LEIA (BOUSHH) (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $11.99/Available: Summer 2023): To break into Jabba the Hutt's palace and save Han Solo, Princess Leia disguised herself as the late bounty hunter Boushh. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH PRINCESS LEIA (BOUSHH) figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI in honor of the film's 40th anniversary. Fans and collectors can display this figure, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. prevnext