10 Coolest Star Wars Bounty Hunters

The bounty hunters of Star Wars are some of the fiercest fighters in the galaxy, and fans love to see them pursue their targets on screen. From Mandalore to Tattooine, these elite mercenaries originate from a variety of places. Almost every era of Star Wars features its own roster of intimidating bounty hunters, including the three trilogies of The Skywalker Saga in addition to the live-action and animated Star Wars TV shows. Characters outside of beloved Star Wars legends like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Obi-Wan Kenobi certainly deserve their flowers too, but bounty hunters often figure among the franchise’s most revered figures.

These 10 Star Wars bounty hunters are the coolest mercenaries the franchise has brought to the screen.

Boba Fett

To this day, Boba Fett remains the most iconic and prolific bounty hunter in Star Wars history. The character first appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, working under the command of Darth Vader to track down Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi appeared to kill off Boba when the mercenary fell into the sarlacc pit while fighting Solo, but he was later revealed to have survived the incident in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Boba’s undeniable swagger is forged by his deadly skill with a blaster and lethal array of weapons including a flamethrower and rocket launcher. Complete with a powerful jetpack, his roughened attire is defined by his intimidating green cape and Mandalorian helmet. Fett’s grandeur doesn’t just derive from his aesthetically-pleasing look. In addition to his prowess with a weapon, the mercenary can easily win a battle in hand-to-hand combat. Boba’s early Star Wars appearances established him as a top-notch threat in the galaxy, and his more recent involvements in Disney+ shows prove that his endurance and bounty-hunting abilities have stood the test of time.

Jango Fett

Jango Fett, the father of Boba Fett, was introduced in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. Like his son, Jango reigned as the Galaxy’s best bounty hunter, and outside of completing contracts, he became the default appearance for the clones manufactured on Kamino. Working for Count Dooku and the Separatists during the final years of the Galactic Republic, Jango was killed by Mace Windu during the Battle of Geonisis. Even though his screen time in Star Wars was limited, Jango was well established as an excellent asset with a commanding aura. Numerous scenes in Attack of the Clones establish Jango as an excellent shot with his blaster, and his jetpack often helped him get an edge over his enemies. Boasting beskar-plated armor and the classic Mandalorian helmet, Jango seamlessly ranks highly among Star Wars’ coolest bounty hunters.

Cad Bane

Cad Bane may be the slickest bounty hunter to originate from the animation side of Star Wars. The Duros mercenary made his debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and was later brought to live action in The Book of Boba Fett. Bane exclusively serves as an antagonist in his many appearances, and his lethality with dual blaster pistols was incredibly effective. Bane also has rocket boots to make him fly and a flamethrower to scorch his opponents. Furthermore, the elite killer’s cowboy hat gives him an American Western vibe, and his piercing red eyes and breathing tubes are menacing. By way of his unique features and insidious presence, Bane owns an impressive stature in the league of Star Wars bounty hunters.

Asajj Ventress

Another of Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ coolest warriors, Asajj Ventress is effortlessly formidable. Instead of a blaster, dual red lightsabers are Ventress’s weapons of choice. Dangerous in a duel, the Dathomirian Nightsister was a disciple of Count Dooku before turning away from the Dark Side and taking on a bounty-hunting career. Ventress proved a worthy opponent for the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano during The Clone Wars thanks to her skill in combat and heightened Force abilities. Even when allied with the Sith, Ventress exudes an irresistible aura. Anyone who can fight with two lightsabers tends to garner the appreciation of Star Wars fans, and Ventress enters every battle with viciousness and poise. It’s hard not to admire Ventress’s aplomb and intimidating appearance. The character’s live-action Star Wars debut has not materialized yet, but hopefully the franchise will include Ventress in a future project.

Aurra Sing

Aurra Sing exists as an underrated bounty hunter from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and more viewers should recognize her coolness. First appearing briefly in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Sing followed a much more detailed story arc during her animated tenure. The Palliduvan mercenary’s escapades include working for Cad Bane and mentoring a young Boba Fett. Cold-blooded and deadly with a sniper, Sing killed anyone and everyone who stood in her way. Making her even more fascinating, Sing was also a force-sensitive individual. Still, the assassin preferred to eliminate her targets from long range or in close quarters using a blaster pistol or her bare hands. Sing’s unwavering confidence and prowess in the field earns her a lofty place among Star Wars’ coolest bounty hunters.

Greedo

Greedo’s screen time in Star Wars: A New Hope was extremely short, however, the character remains an unforgettable bounty hunter in the franchise. Fans will immediately recognize the Rodian mercenary’s big black eyes and blue alien-like features. Greedo famously confronted Han Solo at the Mos Eisley cantina, where he eventually lost a duel with the Millennium Falcon pilot. Working for Jabba the Hut, Greedo was sent to kill Solo, but he was outmatched in the end. It’s a shame Greedo didn’t last longer because he was truly a cool character. Outside of his eye-catching physical features, Greedo could handle a blaster pistol well. The bounty hunter was exceptionally bold, perhaps to a fault, but his swagger still makes him a worthy Star Wars character.

Bossk

Bossk worked as one of the several assassins hired by Darth Vader to hunt Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and their allies in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The Trandoshan bounty hunter’s striking reptilian appearance and menacing red eyes established him as a fearsome foe. A hunter by nature, Bossk led a killing career during the Clone Wars, too. Working alongside Aurra Sing to train Boba Fett, Bossk carried out numerous contracts. The character boasts a relentless drive to take out his enemies using a grenade launcher or blaster rifle. Often marked by his bright yellow spacesuit, Bossk takes on an unforgettable look throughout his appearances. There isn’t a bounty hunter quite like Bossk in all of Star Wars, and his amazing qualities are often esteemed by fans.

IG-88

One of multiple IG-series assassin droids to feature in Star Wars, IG-88 was the first to appear. The bounty hunter was enlisted by Darth Vader alongside Bossk and Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Although humans and other sentient creatures might come across as cool more naturally, the droid still carries itself with an air of danger toward its opponents. Given that IG-88 doesn’t possess feelings, it easily became a stone-cold killer through and through. Laser-focused on taking out one target after another, IG-88 used sensors, rotating blasters, pulse cannons, and poison darts to eliminate enemies. The assassin droid’s plain chrome appearance is far from stylish, but its versatile array of weapons and ruthless motivation makes IG-88 a force to be reckoned with.

Fennec Shand

Fennec Shand made her Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian and later appeared in The Book of Boba Fett. A master assassin and member of the galaxy’s criminal underworld, Shand served as an intriguing supporting character in the pair of Disney+ shows, working with Din Djarin and Boba Fett during their adventures. While initially appearing to be a villain, The Mandalorian proved that Shand is much more complex than her tough exterior suggests. The mercenary’s skill in combat revolves around sniper rifles and hand-to-hand fighting. Although more sympathetic than frightening, Shand radiates confidence and expertise when it comes to eliminating a target. True to her word and quick to adapt, Shand works as a great ally to other bounty hunters and remains a compelling individual character.

Din Djarin

Din Djarin, the protagonist of The Mandalorian, embodies coolness in every way. Mighty and efficient in combat, Din was an absolute force when pursuing bounties prior to meeting Grogu. When fighting alongside Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Bo-Katan Kryze, and many more of his allies, Din stands out as a formidable presence in combat. His extensive arsenal of weapons includes a blaster pistol, sniper rifle, and at one point, the famed Darksaber. Din’s shiny beskar armor, long cape, and Mandalorian helmet liken him to the beloved Fett bounty hunters, and that undoubtedly factors into his popularity among Star Wars fans. Well composed under pressure and always approaching situations with a fierce, no-nonsense attitude, Din has a mesmerizing aura residing in a league above most Star Wars characters.

All Star Wars projects are available to stream on Disney+. Andor Season 2 premieres on April 22nd.