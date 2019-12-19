Leaked ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Photos Reveal Poe, Finn, and Chewbacca

Newly leaked photos captured from the set of Star Wars: Episode IX offer a peek at Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and new looks for Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).

#StarWars New images from the set of #EpisodeIX reveal first look at Finn, Poe and possibly newcomer Naomi Ackie. pic.twitter.com/u3q9Ugm1qy — Nerdy PoC (@nerdypoc) August 23, 2018

Also glimpsed in the photos is an unidentified character, which could mark a first look at what appears to be series newcomer Naomi Ackie.

The trio of Resistance fighters were last seen aboard the Millennium Falcon and are among the last-surviving members of the dwindling Resistance, whose forces were decimated by the iron-fisted First Order in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The small band of heroes are led by General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and count Jedi-in-training Rey (Daisy Ridley) and maintenance worker Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) among their forces, standing in opposition of de facto leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), former student of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and corrupted son of Leia and the late Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

Other leaked photos surfaced in recent days revealed a new look at the Millennium Falcon docked on a forest planet. Plot details are being kept under wraps, as is expected of returning Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams, who once again takes the director's chair after passing the baton to The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson.

Returning cast include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd, as well as series veterans Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and Anthony Daniels, who reprise their roles as Luke Skywalker, Lando Calrissian, and C-3PO, respectively.

Ackie is joined by fellow series newcomers Richard E. Grant (Logan) and Keri Russell (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), whose roles have yet to be revealed.

Episode IX is again produced by Abrams and Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy, and The Force Awakens co-producer Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene (The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug) and Jason McGatlin (Solo: A Star Wars Story) serve as executive producers. Abrams directs from a script co-written with Chris Terrio (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Star Wars: Episode IX opens December 20, 2019.