Star Wars Lightsaber Replicas Are 30% Off Today Only

The Disney Store has a Curated Collectibles sale going on today, March 21st that offers 30% off sitewide on a collection that is mostly made up of Star Wars lightsaber hilt replicas. Note that these flash sales rarely include their high-end Star Wars lightsaber hilt replicas, but this is one of those occasions. Until the end of the day today you can score the discount right here at The Disney Store. Head below to check out some of our favorite picks from the sale. Keep in mind that many (but not all) of these replicas require you to purchase the blade separately (fortunately, they are also part of the sale).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Collectible Set $219.99 $153.99 – See at The Disney Store: This set includes Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, Lightsaber Blade, Display Stand, and Lightsaber Belt Clip.

Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt $179.99 $125.99 – See at The Disney Store: This new version of the Stellan Gios hilt won’t include the wooden box or the comic book from the super limited edition release, opting for a standard hilt case with a lined interior and a Rebel Alliance Starbird insignia. The hilt itself appears to be the same, complete with crossguard blades and the ability to fold up. It will also produce sound effects and illuminate blue when a lightsaber blade is added.

Star Wars Gungi Lightsaber Hilt $159.99 $111.99- See at The Disney Store: This is the weapon of the Wookiee Jedi and Order 66 survivor, Gungi. Appearing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Gungi’s lightsaber hilt is carved from the brylark tree, which is recreated in this replica with the look of ancient wood grain paired with intricate silvertone etchings. It will come packaged in a case with the Elemental Nature insignia on the front.

Star Wars Darth Maul Lightsaber Hilt and Blade Set $249.99 $153.99 – See at The Disney Store: For Star Wars Day 2024, Disney launched a spectacular Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Set as part of their Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection. Limited to only 7000 units, it sold out quickly. It featured two hilts in a fancy wooden box that lights up red and plays Duel of the Fates when you slide open the lid. If you wanted blades, you had to purchase them separately. However, this set will come with a single hilt, a blade, a stand, a blade connector and a belt clip. Thanks to the deal you can get two hilts with two blades for a whole lot less than the original May the 4th set.