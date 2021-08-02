Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi Pre-Orders Begin Tonight

(Photo: StarWars.com)

Have you adopted and subsequently neglected a Tamagotchi pet in the past? Well, the stakes are much higher with the first ever Star Wars-themed Tamagotchi. If you don't treat R2-D2 right, Jawas will come and take him away! Needless to say, it would be hard to live with yourself if you allowed this to happen to the galaxy's most famous and lovable droid.

Star Wars has revealed that the R2-D2 Tamagotchi virtual pet - the first release of what will undoubtedly be a series of Star Wars-themed Tomagotchi - will be available to pre-order in white and blue shell designs beginning at 9pm PT / 12am ET tonight, August 2nd - 3rd here on Amazon. If it sells out immediately, don't worry. Entertainment Earth has run several teasers for Star Wars Tamagotchi in recent weeks, so we would expect that the R2-D2 Tamagotchi will also be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth at launch time. That said, look for a Boba Fett Tamagotchi to drop in the very near future:

No one knows how to make their way through the galaxy quite like this bounty hunter.#StarWars #Tamagotchi pic.twitter.com/bKIjLZNhNk — Entertainment Earth (@EntEarth) July 25, 2021

The R2-D2 Tamagotchi will feature adorable animations and 9 mini-games - including firefighting and Dejarik (a.k.a. holochess). It's your job to train Artoo to master 19 different skills, and keep him charged, clean, and happy. If you fail in this mission, the Jawas will relieve you of your duty. This simply cannot happen.

“Star Wars has proven to be a timeless franchise and one that fans are eager to continue exploring, which makes it an absolute thrill to be able to incorporate it into the Tamagotchi experience,” says Takayoshi Oyama, manager, Business Management Team at Bandai. “The R2-D2 Tamagotchi is an epic collaboration to be a part of and we can’t wait to see how fans of the franchise react to this out-of-this-world device!”

