Star Wars Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary: New Black Series and Vintage Collection Pre-Orders

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

First announced way back in February, Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary Rebel Trooper (Endor) action figure along with making ROTJ 40th Vintage Collection Darth Vader (Death Star II), Han Solo (Endor Raid), and Weequay figures available individually. Everything you need to know can be found via the list below. Note that US Super Saver shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. The figures are expected to arrive in August.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection ROTJ 40th Darth Vader (Death Star II) / $16.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by the scene in Return of the Jedi when Luke Skywalker removes Darth Vader's helmet. Includes lightsaber accessory and a removable helmet.

/ $16.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by the scene in Return of the Jedi when Luke Skywalker removes Darth Vader's helmet. Includes lightsaber accessory and a removable helmet. Star Wars The Vintage Collection ROTJ 40th Han Solo / $16.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes blaster accessory.

/ $16.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes blaster accessory. Star Wars The Vintage Collection ROTJ 40th Weequay / $16.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Weequays are a species with rough, wrinkled skin, often in a brown hue, who wear their hair in a topknot". Figure includes two accessories.

/ $16.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Weequays are a species with rough, wrinkled skin, often in a brown hue, who wear their hair in a topknot". Figure includes two accessories. The figures are also available in an assortment that includes the Tusken Warrior and Clone Captain Howzer / $135.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars The Black Series ROTJ 40th Rebel Commander (Endor) / $33.99 – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes 4 accessories (alternate face plate)

In other Star Wars news, Star Wars: Ahsoka has an official official release date thanks to a new teaser trailer that dropped last week. Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ on August 23rd.

"Set after the fall of the Empire, "Star Wars: Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, "Ahsoka" stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger."