Star Wars: The Bad Batch Vintage Collection 4-Pack Launches As An Exclusive

Hasbro has launched a Star Wars The Vintage Collection 4-pack that includes 3.75-inch figures of Clone Troopers Captain Rex, Captain Grey, Captain Ballast, and an Elite Squad Trooper. The set was released as part of their collection inspired by the Star Wars: The Bad Batch series on Disney+.

A listing for the Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Bad Batch 4-Pack was live here on Amazon (exclusive) but inactive at the time of writing. It appeared to be listed as "temporarily out of stock" at launch, though it might have sold out in the blink of an eye. Keep tabs on that link. When pre-orders commence, expect it to run for $59.99 with a release date set for the fall.

The 4-pack includes 10 accessories in addition to the figures and comes in vintage Kenner-style packaging. Each figure includes a Vintage Collection cardback. Note that Hasbro recently launched a Marvel Legends Wolverine vs Villains 5-pack as an Amazon exclusive, so multi-figure collector set partnerships with Amazon might be a regular thing down the line.

On a related note, Bad Batch members Hunter, Crosshair, Wrecker, and Tech along with an Elite Squad Trooper have also been released in the Black Series lineup. A breakdown of each figure and where to pre-order it is available below.

A synopsis of Star Wars: The Bad Batch reads:

"The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose. It’ll take place after “The Siege of Mandalore” and Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo will all be back."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is streaming now on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.