Star Wars The Black Series 0-0-0, BT-1, and Archive Bossk Figures Are Back

Hasbro has been on a tear lately with Star Wars The Black Series reissues, and that trend continues today with the relaunch of the Archive Collection Bossk which first debuted in 2018, along with Doctor Aphra comic-inspired 0-0-0 and BT-1 figures from 2019. All three of these figures run in the $60-$70 range through 3rd parties, but they are back up for pre-order via the links below at the standard retail price of $24.99. If the previous reissues are anything to go by, they won't be available for long. Note the U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.

Star Wars The Black Series 0-0-0 Figure – See at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars The Black Series BT-1 Figure – See at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars The Black Series Archive Bossk Figure – See at Entertainment Earth

Last week Hasbro reissued Ahsoka Tano, Hera Syndulla, and Sabine Wren. These figures first launched in 2020 and are inspired by the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels animated series. Unfortunately, they sold out quickly at their $24.99 list price, but keep tabs on the links below in the unlikely event that there's a restock.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Tano Figure – See at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars Rebels The Black Series Hera Syndulla Figure – See at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars Rebels The Black Series Sabine Wren Figure – See at Entertainment Earth

Note that Hasbro also reissued Clone Captain Rex and Clone Commander Fox figures earlier this month. They were first revealed in 2018 and 2019 respectively, and sold out of this second run quickly. Again, restocks are unlikely, but keep tabs on the links below just in case.

Star Wars The Black Series Captain Rex / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this figure includes a removable helmet and blaster accessory.

Star Wars The Black Series Clone Commander Fox / $24.99 - See at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this figure includes blaster accessories.

If you missed out on all of the new releases for Star Wars Day 2024, we have you covered right here. This includes several new figures in Hasbro's Black Series, The Vintage Collection and Retro Collection lineups.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Honors All Eras Of Star Wars

With Star Wars: The Acolyte taking place in The High Republic, the canvas is a lot more open for the creative team to spread their wings. Such an idea makes Leslie Headland very excited. She told Total Film that her approach to the Disney+ series was to include as much Star Wars as possible. So, expect elements from all across the franchise to pop-up in unexpected and delightful ways when The Acolyte streams on Disney+. This has remained a fun element of the current era of Star Wars. Creators can sift through untold tomes of ideas to make their own shows or movies. While paying respect to, and rewarding longterm fans for their investment.

Headland told the site, "It's a show packed with everything I wanted to explore: I wanted EU [Expanded Universe] stuff in there, references to the original trilogy, The Phantom Menace, the Disney sequels… it's absolutely packed. Because you never know, you may not get the chance again."

"[Cinematographer] Chris [Teague] and I talked a lot about honoring George Lucas' camera moves," the showruner continued. "I would say the original trilogy became our touchpoint for how to craft the world, while the Episode I-ness of the show is a bit more thematic."

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4th.