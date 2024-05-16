Star Wars The Black Series Captain Rex and Clone Commander Fox Figures Are Back

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has two Star Wars The Black Series reissues in store for collectors today – Clone Captain Rex and Clone Commander Fox, which were first revealed in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Currently, these figures are selling for around $70 to $100 on sites like eBay, but here's another chance to get them at the regular price. Odds are the window will be brief. Note that US shipping is free on orders $79+ at Entertainment Earth.

Star Wars The Black Series Captain Rex / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this figure includes a removable helmet and blaster accessory.

Star Wars The Black Series Clone Commander Fox / $24.99 - See at Entertainment Earth: Inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this figure includes blaster accessories.

If you missed out on all of the new releases for Star Wars Day 2024, we have you covered right here. This includes several new figures in Hasbro's Black Series, The Vintage Collection and Retro Collection lineups.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Honors All Eras Of Star Wars

With Star Wars: The Acolyte taking place in The High Republic, the canvas is a lot more open for the creative team to spread their wings. Such an idea makes Leslie Headland very excited. She told Total Film that her approach to the Disney+ series was to include as much Star Wars as possible. So, expect elements from all across the franchise to pop-up in unexpected and delightful ways when The Acolyte streams on Disney+. This has remained a fun element of the current era of Star Wars. Creators can sift through untold tomes of ideas to make their own shows or movies. While paying respect to, and rewarding longterm fans for their investment.

Headland told the site, "It's a show packed with everything I wanted to explore: I wanted EU [Expanded Universe] stuff in there, references to the original trilogy, The Phantom Menace, the Disney sequels… it's absolutely packed. Because you never know, you may not get the chance again."

"[Cinematographer] Chris [Teague] and I talked a lot about honoring George Lucas' camera moves," the showruner continued. "I would say the original trilogy became our touchpoint for how to craft the world, while the Episode I-ness of the show is a bit more thematic."

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4th.