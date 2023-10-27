New Star Wars Black Series and TVC Figures Drop At Hasbro's 10/27 Event

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

During today's Hasbro 10/27 streaming event, several new figures in the Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups were revealed, including an updated Star Wars: The Mandalorian Paz Vizla in the Black Series, a Cassian Andor figure from Rogue One in the Vintage Collection, and a Mace Windu and 187th Legion Clone Trooper 2-Pack Black Series exclusive. Pre-orders will go live today, October 27th, and all of the details you need to get them can be found right here.

The Black Series Paz Vizla and TVC Cassian Andor figures will be available to Hasbro Pulse Premium members at 5pm ET, but everyone else should be able to pre-order them here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon starting at 6pm ET. The 2-pack will be a Pulse and shopDisney exclusive, so we would expect it to arrive here at shopDisney after 6pm, though there could be delays. Note that new Marvel Legends figures are also dropping from the 10/27 event today. Details are available here.

On a related note, Lucasfilm's Gift the Galaxy promotion for the 2023 holiday season will see new Star Wars products released each Tuesday until December 19th. For week 2 of the event, Hasbro partnered with ComicBook.com to exclusively reveal The Black Series R4-6D0 from Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. They also unveiled a Galen Marek / Starkiller figure inspired by The Force Unleashed video game as well as new Mandalorian and Darth Vader figures.

Details about the figure can be found below followed by a breakdown of some additional, recently released Black Series and Vintage Collection figures in The Mandalorian / Book of Boba Fett lineup. Note that non-exclusive figures on the list will be available to pre-order today, October 25th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R4-6D0 – $24.99: "With Nevarro under siege by pirates, Greef Karga uses his trusted astromech droid R4-6D0 to send a plea for help to New Republic pilot Carson Teva." Includes figure and 4 tool accessories. It will be available to pre-order here at Walmart as an exclusive in Spring 2024 (March) as part of an upcoming Collector Con event.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STARKILLER (The Force Unleashed) – $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes figure and lightsaber accessory.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER (A New Hope) – $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: Includes figure and lightsaber accessory.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN (MINES OF MANDALORE) – $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including the iconic Darksaber as well as knife and blaster accessories.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R5-D4 ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "A battered astromech droid, R5-D4 has had a long operational span bouncing around various owners on Tatooine for decades. Now, he resides in Docking 3-5 of Mos Eisley Spaceport in Peli Motto's employ." There are 5 accessories in all – including an antenna.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION R5-D4 ($16.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes packaging inspired by the original Kenner line. Figure only,

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT (TUSKEN) ($16.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes blaster pistol, blaster rifle and staff accessories.

What Will The Mandalorian Season 4 Be About?

The Mandalorian Season 3 ending (SPOILERS) saw the series get something of a reset, following the quest to reclaim the Mandalorian homeworld of Mandalore, and the defeat of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) formally adopted his "son" Din Grogu, officially making Baby Yoda a true Mandalorian Foundling. However, while Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) relit the Great Forge of Mandalore and set the foundations of a new unified tribe on the planet, Mando and Grogu set up a home for themselves on planet Nevarro, where Grogu will formally begin his Mandalorian training and Mando will work for the New Republic off the books, hunting down Imperial remnants in the Outer Rim Territories.

There's been a lot of speculation that the next season of The Mandalorian will have a premise that will also open the door toward bringing The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka series together for the big MandoVerse event film that Dave Filoni is helming.

