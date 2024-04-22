Star Wars: TVC Cal Kestis and Mandalorian Judge Figure Pre-Orders Drop April 23rd

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has announced two new figures for their Star Wars: The Vintage Collection lineup, and pre-orders for both are expected to drop tomorrow, April 23rd at 10am PT / 1pm ET, which just happens to be the exact same time as the next Marvel Legends figure launch. This time around the TVC figures include Cal Kestis (Imperial Officer Disguise) from The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game and the Mandalorian Judge from Star Wars: The Mandalorian series on Disney+.

Everything you need to know about pre-ordering these figures can be found below. Note that they're Fan Channel exclusives, so odds are they won't wind up on Amazon at the standard price. That said, US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+. Direct links to the new figures will be added after the launch.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CAL KESTIS (IMPERIAL OFFICER DISGUISE) / $16.99 – See at Entertainment Earth: "No longer a Padawan, Cal has grown into a powerful Jedi warrior. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CAL KESTIS (IMPERIAL OFFICER DISGUISE) figure (VC #320) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes Cal Kestis figure, BD-1 droid figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including Lightsaber, unlit Lightsaber hilt and blaster accessory."

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MANDALORIAN JUDGE / $16.99 – See at Entertainment Earth: "The judge presides over a Mandalorian training match between the foundling Grogu and Paz Vizsla's son, Ragnar. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MANDALORIAN JUDGE figure (VC #321) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including blaster and removable jetpack, so he's always ready for galactic action."

Of course, fans can expect a lot more Star Wars products to be unveiled over the next couple of weeks as part of the May the 4th festivities, including a big slate new LEGO sets. Stay tuned to ComicBook's Gear section for updates.

Things have been especially exciting for Star Wars fans lately with details about The Acolyte and Tales of the Empire series that are coming to Disney+, the huge Imperial March event, Wondercon 2024 releases, LEGO x Star Wars 25th anniversary releases, and the Star Wars: Outlaws video game. We suspect that Disney and Lucasfilm are just getting started for the year.