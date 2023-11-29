The Star Wars x Columbia Skywalker Pilot Collection Is Ready For Launch
Columbia has unveiled the Star Wars Skywalker Pilot Ski Collection with a release date set for December 1st.
The debut of Columbia's Star Wars winter collection has become an annual tradition for fans, and 2023 is going to be extra special. Columbia has confirmed that their Winter 2023 Star Wars lineup will be the biggest to date, and Luke Skywalker's iconic flight suit will provide the key bit of inspiration for a ski collection that includes a complete ski suit, jackets and snow goggles. A hooded pullover, long sleeve shirt, short sleeve shirt, cap, and a crossbody bag round out the 9 piece collection, and it's all loaded Star Wars Easter eggs for fans. The collection is set to launch on December 1st, and everything you need to know to get your hands on these limited edition pieces can be found right here.
Columbia notes that their team "studied the original screen-worn costumes closely with the Lucasfilm team to ensure authentic details were incorporated into the designs". These details include the insulated collar construction, sleeve baffling, and Easter eggs such as vehicle schematics and original concept art that are subtly tucked away in each piece. Naturally, key items in the collection also feature Columbia's Omni-Heat tech, which will keep you extra warm when you're barreling down a death-defying trench run on the slopes or when you're piloting a shovel in your driveway after a blizzard.
Columbia provided ComicBook.com with samples of several pieces of from the collection, and they're what we have come to expect from this lineup. Super high quality, super warm, and super functional with loads of fun Star Wars details hidden throughout. If your're an avid skier we would imagine that you would get a lot of attention wearing the jumpsuit and goggles. You'll be hard to miss – even at great distances.
"This collaboration balances Star Wars design with the performance and durability Columbia is known for," says Matt Merriman, VP Brand Development and Partnerships at Columbia Sportswear. "These are not costume replicas. Rather, our product team took inspiration from Luke Skywalker's iconic flight suit and created a fully equipped ski collection built to withstand the elements. It is that mash-up that we find interesting. The styles are as functional as they are beautiful."
A breakdown of each style in Columbia's upcoming Skywalker Pilot collection can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Prices range from $40-$500, and it will all go on sale starting at 9:01pm PT / 12:01 am ET on November 30th / December 1st right here on the Columbia website. If history serves, top items in this collection will sell out quickly, so we highly suggest being ready at the launch time to secure your styles.Shop Columbia's Star Wars Skywalker Pilot Collection
- The Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit (MSRP: $500) - A special-edition one-piece ski suit inspired by Luke Skywalker's iconic flight suit and built for epic snow days with Omni-Tech waterproof breathable fabric, ski pass pocket and thermal reflective lining. And Star Wars fans will appreciate the detailed patches, hidden blueprint graphics of R2-D2, and the T-65 X-wing Starfighter with messages in Aurebesh (the written language of the Star Wars galaxy). Available online only.
- The Skywalker Pilot Ski Jacket (MSRP: $350) - This mountain-ready ski jacket is ready for the slopes and features waterproof-breathable fabric and advanced thermal-reflective lining. Star Wars details include hidden blueprint graphics of R2-D2, and the T-65 X-wing Starfighter with messages in Aurebesh.
- The Skywalker Pilot Snow Goggle (MSRP: $300) – Ski goggles inspired by Luke Skywalker's iconic helmet and visor will help keep you protected and clear-sighted in variable conditions while providing comfort. The goggles are also helmet-compatible and feature two interchangeable lenses, plus a carrying pouch. Fan-favorite details include elements on the outer strap inspired by Luke Skywalker's helmet, along with messages in Aurebesh that are etched discreetly on the lenses and carrying pouch.
- The Skywalker Pilot Lightweight Jacket (MSRP: $200) – This special-edition lightweight jacket is built for epic adventures near or far with details Star Wars fans and outdoor enthusiasts will love. Advanced thermal-reflective lining keeps cold out and warmth in, while multifunctional hand pockets and costume-inspired quilting on the sleeve add utility and style. Fan-favorite details include a T-47 Airspeeder/Snowspeeder blueprint graphic on the interior security pocket with messages in Aurebesh.
- The Skywalker Pilot Pullover (MSRP: $150) – A special-edition hooded pullover built for everyday adventures. The heavyweight cotton-blend fabric offers wear-anywhere durability. Fan-favorite details include graphics of either a T-65 X-wing Starfighter or T-47 Airspeeder/Snowspeeder on the back with messages in Aurebesh.
- The Skywalker Pilot Long-Sleeve Shirt (MSRP: $70) – Featuring Star Wars concept art depicting Luke Skywalker mid-battle on Hoth, this special-edition long-sleeve shirt made with heavyweight cotton-blend fabric provides durability and comfort.
- The Skywalker Pilot Short-Sleeve Shirt (MSRP: $55) - A special-edition short-sleeve shirt made with heavyweight cotton-blend fabric and features blueprint graphics of either a T-65 X-wing Starfighter or T-47 Airspeeder/Snowspeeder, an insignia inspired by Luke Skywalker's helmet and messages in Aurebesh.
- The Skywalker Pilot Crossbody Bag (MSRP: $50) - The adjustable belt and multifunctional pockets provide custom comfort and secure stowage for essentials. Fan-favorite details include raised-silicone logo patches along with an emblem inspired by Luke Skywalker's helmet insignia and a message in Aurebesh.
-
The Skywalker Pilot Ball Cap (MSRP: $40) – A special-edition ball cap featuring a textured emblem on the front inspired by Luke Skywalker's helmet insignia, raised-silicone Rebel patch on the side and a message in Aurebesh.