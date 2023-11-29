The Star Wars x Columbia Skywalker Pilot Collection Is Ready For Launch

The debut of Columbia's Star Wars winter collection has become an annual tradition for fans, and 2023 is going to be extra special. Columbia has confirmed that their Winter 2023 Star Wars lineup will be the biggest to date, and Luke Skywalker's iconic flight suit will provide the key bit of inspiration for a ski collection that includes a complete ski suit, jackets and snow goggles. A hooded pullover, long sleeve shirt, short sleeve shirt, cap, and a crossbody bag round out the 9 piece collection, and it's all loaded Star Wars Easter eggs for fans. The collection is set to launch on December 1st, and everything you need to know to get your hands on these limited edition pieces can be found right here.

Columbia notes that their team "studied the original screen-worn costumes closely with the Lucasfilm team to ensure authentic details were incorporated into the designs". These details include the insulated collar construction, sleeve baffling, and Easter eggs such as vehicle schematics and original concept art that are subtly tucked away in each piece. Naturally, key items in the collection also feature Columbia's Omni-Heat tech, which will keep you extra warm when you're barreling down a death-defying trench run on the slopes or when you're piloting a shovel in your driveway after a blizzard.

Columbia provided ComicBook.com with samples of several pieces of from the collection, and they're what we have come to expect from this lineup. Super high quality, super warm, and super functional with loads of fun Star Wars details hidden throughout. If your're an avid skier we would imagine that you would get a lot of attention wearing the jumpsuit and goggles. You'll be hard to miss – even at great distances.

"This collaboration balances Star Wars design with the performance and durability Columbia is known for," says Matt Merriman, VP Brand Development and Partnerships at Columbia Sportswear. "These are not costume replicas. Rather, our product team took inspiration from Luke Skywalker's iconic flight suit and created a fully equipped ski collection built to withstand the elements. It is that mash-up that we find interesting. The styles are as functional as they are beautiful."

A breakdown of each style in Columbia's upcoming Skywalker Pilot collection can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Prices range from $40-$500, and it will all go on sale starting at 9:01pm PT / 12:01 am ET on November 30th / December 1st right here on the Columbia website. If history serves, top items in this collection will sell out quickly, so we highly suggest being ready at the launch time to secure your styles.