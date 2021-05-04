The Ultimate Baby Yoda Sneakers Are Now Available In Adult and Kid's Sizes

Baby Yoda sneakers don't get more Baby Yoda than this. Or more Grogu? The Child? Whatever you call him, we think it's safe to say that these are the boldest sneakers based on the breakout Star Wars: The Mandalorian character to date. That said, it's not surprising that these shoes sold out in a heartbeat when they debuted back in February. However, they're back in stock for Star Wars Day 2021, and you can now grab them in sizes for adults and for kids!

Pre-orders for the Grogu sneakers are live here at Fun.com (exclusive) for $39.99 in adult unisex sizes that range from 5 to 12 in men's and 7 to 14 in women's. You can pre-order them here in kid's sizes for the same price. At the time of writing, the next batch of shoes is expected to ship out in July.

These Baby Yoda Star: Wars the Mandalorian high-top sneakers are officially licensed by Disney, and feature a green and black color scheme with a chibi design of Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda in his pod, and a frog snack on the sides. However, the first thing most people will notice is the giant Baby Yoda head that serves as the tongue of the shoe.

Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to hit Disney+ later this year. The first two seasons are streaming on Disney+ now. You can keep tabs on all of the latest and greatest The Mandalorian news right here.

