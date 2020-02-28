AMC Premiering Third The Walking Dead Show at Wizard World Cleveland

The Walking Dead universe is headed to Cleveland. The second spinoff show and third series overall, World Beyond, is going to premiere its first episode at Wizard World Cleveland in early March. The event is slated for March 7 at 6:15pm in the Grand Ballroom of the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland. Cleveland does not have a tie to the production of World Beyond, as the series was filmed in Virginia. Attendance is part of the regular admission at Wizard World Cleveland, which will be held March 6-8. Fans with three-day or Saturday tickets may attend, on a first-arrive, first seated basis.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond features two young female protagonists (Aliyah Royale as Iris and Alexa Mansour as Hope) and focuses on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it," AMC said in a press release. "Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad. In addition to Royale and Manour, the series stars Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru and Julia Ormond. It was co-created by Scott M. Gimple and The Walking Dead veteran writer and producer Matt Negrete, who is the showrunner of the new series. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series will premiere on Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC."

Original The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs will also be in attendance of Wizard World's Cleveland event.

"Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more," AMC's press release went on. "The third event scheduled on the 2020 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 6, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult."

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.